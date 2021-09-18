CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

K-Pop and Korean Talent Industry Poised for Shakeup via SM Entertainment Stake Sale

By Rebecca Souw
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1i60_0c0FIwCF00

A few months back Lee Soo-man appeared on stage at the 2021 World Cultural Industry Forum and boasted of his formative role in the Korean pop industry. “ K-pop started with SM Entertainment ,” he declared. But already the K-pop firmament is getting ready for a new king.

SM Entertainment has formally put a 20% stake up for sale, including Lee’s own 18% holding. Major conglomerates are getting ready to take up the mantle, with the aim of propelling themselves and K-pop further onto the world stage.

Lee and his SM Entertainment were indeed early pioneers with first-generation K-pop acts including H.O.T., TVXQ, BoA and Girls’ Generation. With rival agencies YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, K-pop emerged in the late 1990s and enjoyed export success in Japan.

After enduring crisis conditions in the early 2000s, the industry embraced YouTube, enjoyed wider international success, and settled into a familiar pattern of three-way dominance by the agencies that arduously groomed, tightly controlled and were closely identified with their creations. YG enjoyed success with Big Bang and 2NE1. JYP triumphed with Wonder Girls and 2PM.

With the emergence of BTS in 2016, the three fiefdoms became four. The band’s global success transformed the fortunes of former JYP executive Bang Si-hyuk and his Big Hit Entertainment (recently renamed Hybe Corp.) that had toiled in relative obscurity since 2008.

Hybe has already utilized its BTS-powered momentum to acquire smaller music labels, build its own Weverse digital platform for fans (and monetization), and conduct an insanely popular IPO in late 2020.

The company then went a step further than any Korean artist management firm and took a huge leap overseas, buying Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for $1 billion. That brings English-language stars Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato into its universe, while also further expanding opportunities for its Korean acts such as Seventeen and Nu’est.

Hybe also bolstered its digital capabilities by attracting a $363 million investment from Korean internet giant Naver into its beNX digital development unit. It cemented a partnership with Universal Music. And, in a further sign of the changing times, Hybe also struck a cooperation deal with YG Plus (formerly Phoenix Holdings), a music distributor and talent agency under YG Entertainment.

Like Hybe, SM Entertainment has also tried to evolve. And in doing so may have pulled ahead of YG and JYP.

SM Entertainment has leaned into TV originals, collaborated with MGM and Mark Burnett for “K-Pop Goes Hollywood,” established SM Studios and revealed plans to create more AR and VR-integrated content. Its Dear u Bubble, a direct fan-to-artist messaging app, available on subscription and boasting more than 150 artists, including some from JYP, is a direct competitor to Hybe’s Weverse.

These make SM Entertainment an attractive conquest for a wealthy new entrant into the inner circle of the K-pop realm.

Korean media, supposedly citing finance industry sources, have identified Korea’s other internet giant Kakao Corp and diversified media group CJ CNM as the front-runners. Hybe may be a further step behind.

The choices are sharply contrasted.

CJ, producer of Oscar-winner “Parasite” and majority owner of TV production powerhouse Studio Dragon, has deep roots in film and TV, but only a modest footprint in pop (it controls broadcaster Mnet and tvN and an annual music awards show) and management. In recent months, CJ has set out ambitious plans to outspend Netflix in Korean drama production, for its Tving to displace Netflix as Korea’s No. 1 video streamer, and to become a global content hub that is on equal terms with the streaming era’s new royalty Netflix, Disney, Amazon and WarnerMedia. A piece of SM Entertainment could help these — or be a diversification too far.

Kakao Corp. arrived at media and entertainment having grown to dominate Korea’s messaging scene with its Kakao Talk app. Its Kakao Entertainment division was formed this year from a merger of multiple components that have been acquired or grown organically. These include a large web cartoon business, eight talent management subsidiaries, four music labels and a string of drama, film and performance production companies. Owning a piece of SM Entertainment may deliver the killer content that some commentators suggest that Kakao Entertainment still lacks.

Prominent Korean media report that CJ and its guru, vice chairwoman Miky Lee as the front runners. But Kakao, valued at KRW55 trillion ($47 billion) likely has the deeper pockets.

Lee Soo-man may no longer be the king, but he may yet be the king-maker.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

WarnerMedia Opens New Hub in Singapore, Eyeing Launch of HBO Max in Asia

WarnerMedia has opened a new regional hub for Asia, excluding China and Japan, which officially opened on Friday and will be a stepping stone to launching HBO Max in its first Asian markets in the future. The opening signals the full integration of WarnerMedia’s business in the region that includes Warner Bros., HBO and Turner brands. “More than just a new workspace, [our new flagship office] brings together the most incredible parts of our diverse business — from ‘Harry Potter’s’ Wizarding World to Looney Tunes, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ — under one roof for the first time,” said Clement Schwebig,...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Millions tune in as K-pop stars BTS address U.N. gathering

It was a United Nations speech that got attention like few others — a plug for vaccines, young people and the Earth's well-being from superstar K-pop band BTS. Addressing the stage for a sustainability event, the seven-member musical juggernaut appeared before the renowned green-marbled backdrop in the General Assembly hall on Monday to help promote U.N. goals for 2030 including ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.
THEATER & DANCE
TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Stars BTS Address United Nations, Drawing Millions of Viewers

In the language of the fans of South Korean pop juggernaut BTS, things just got “delulu” at the United Nations. On Monday, the seven members of the boyband mustered on the General Assembly floor to make a speech promoting some of the organization’s 2030 goals—ending extreme poverty, fighting climate change, and achieving gender equality—to youth around the world. And by all accounts, they were heard: Nearly a million fans tuned into the U.N.’s livestream of the event, and fans (known as “ARMY”) deluged social media with purple hearts and messages of support. The three-and-a-half hour video has since been viewed more than six million times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Scooter Braun
Times Daily

K-pop stars BTS dip into global diplomacy at UN gathering

It was a United Nations speech that got attention like few others — a plug for vaccines, young people and the earth's well being from superstar K-pop band BTS. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
ENTERTAINMENT
kpopstarz.com

These are the 7 Richest Female K-Pop Idols, According to Korean Media Outlet

South Korean media outlet The Guru has named the seven richest female K-pop idols. Keep on reading to see who they named!. Ranking in number seven is none other than BLACKPINK's Lisa! The Thai idol is the face of MAC Cosmetics, Celine, and Bulgari and has appeared on countless magazine covers. She has also recently debuted as a soloist with "LALISA."
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

Where is S.E.S Now? SM Entertainment's First-Ever Girl Group and First-Generation Idols

You may have heard of the name S.E.S as a K-Pop fan, in fact, they were the first-ever girl group to debut under SM Entertainment back in 1997 and is composed of members Bada, Eugene, and Shoo. Being first-generation idols, S.E.S was one of the groups that cemented K-Pop's place in the Korean entertainment industry, and years later, are still highly-respected among today's generation of idols.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

These are the 8 K-Pop Girl Group Maknaes That are Taking Over the Advertising World

South Korean media outlet Sn@pp recently selected the K-pop girl group maknaes who are on top and taking over the advertising world. Keep on reading to see who they chose!. During her time in Wonder Girls, Sunmi was the group's maknae. The female idol has since built herself a successful career as a soloist and continues to bag numerous CF deals! Due to her slim figure, Sunmi has snagged multiple advertisements for products that advertise body management.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jyp Entertainment#Sm Entertainment#Yg Entertainment#Ipo#Korean#H O T#Boa#Wonder Girls#Big Hit Entertainment#Hybe Corp#Weverse#Ithaca Holdings#Nu Est#Benx Digital Development#Universal Music#Phoenix Holdings#Hybe Sm Entertainment#Mgm
kpopstarz.com

Spotify Celebrates 7th Anniversary for its Flagship K-Pop Playlist "K-Pop Daebak"

Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming platform, has announced the seventh anniversary of its flagship K-pop playlist, "K-Pop Daebak." Making its official debut on September 12, 2014, Spotify released its first official editorial K-pop playlist, with entries on the K-Pop Daebak especially curated by Spotify staff. Since then, it...
ENTERTAINMENT
seoulbeats.com

From Hollywood to Hallyu: The Use of Cinema in K-pop MVs

One of the key reasons many people continue the debate around K-pop’s definitions—is it a genre, a field, an industry?—is that it is inherently multi-media. Here, music combines with fashion, marketing, and visuals to an extent that stands out on the world stage. Given that the visual element of K-pop is so woven into its foundations, there are inevitable motifs, symbols, and aesthetics that reappear throughout various concepts and MVs. One of the most popular of these? Cinema, naturally.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

'Loud' contestant gains attention for choosing P NATION over SM Entertainment after passing both auditions

A possible member of P NATION's upcoming boy group has caused a buzz for a pretty impressive reason!. On September 12 KST, a Korean idol news online community created a post that read "The trainee who chose Psy's agency even though he passed SM's audition – 'Loud' P NATION debut group Oh Sung Jun (05-liner), an all-rounder with talents in dance and singing." Included in the post were Oh Sung Jun's official profile photos as a P NATION trainee, as well as an announcement poster congratulating him for passing the final stage of SM Entertainment's singer auditions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
allkpop.com

K-Pop's album sales expected to hurt as China's crackdown on entertainment continues

K-Pop's album sales are expected to hurt as China's crackdown on entertainment continues. With the ongoing crackdown on entertainment in China, the Chinese government announced that people can't repeatedly buy the same album or song. Only one album or digitally released song will be allowed per person for purchase. The...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

5 K-Pop idols who ruled K-Dramas in 2021

The first half of 2021 was an incredible time for K-Dramas, and the second half boasts of some interesting upcoming and ongoing titles too. A common trend among dramas this year so far has been the casting of idol actors. While many viewers express skepticism about idol actors, there is no doubt about the fact that they're powerhouses of talent.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Isabelle Huppert to Head Tokyo International Film Festival Competition Jury – Global Bulletin

Isabelle Huppert (“The Lacemaker,” “The Piano Teacher”) has been appointed as the president of the jury that will decide the competition winners at the Tokyo International Film Festival (Oct. 30-Nov. 8, 2021). “Ms. Huppert is not only a great French actress with intelligence and insight, but also a world-renowned filmmaker with a successful and extensive international career. Moreover, she is also a big fan of Japan. It’s wonderful that Ms. Huppert will join us at TIFF as the jury president, and will help our festival bloom despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” said festival chairman Ando Hiroyasu.
WORLD
Variety

Revised Streaming Subscriber Expectations: Disney+, Peacock

Editor’s Note: A data analysis within the original version of the article below has been removed due to its inadequate explanation of the measurement. Disney CEO Bob Chapek at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier this week said that Disney+ would add fewer subscribers in calendar Q3 than it did in the quarter prior.
WWE
kpopstarz.com

These Foreign K-Pop Idols are the Main Vocalists of Their Groups

It is rare to find a member not from South Korea as the main vocalist in K-pop due to the language barrier. However, these six K-pop idols proved that they are more than capable of handling the main vocal position and warm everyone's hearts with their unique voices!. 1. NCT...
WORLD
allkpop.com

5 new award show categories that should exist in K-Pop

Award show season is one of the most highly anticipated times of the year. Not only are award shows opportunities for all idols to come together, perform, interact with each other, and celebrate, but they're also the days all artists look forward to, in hopes of getting rewarded for their sincere hard work. However, the categories in most music award shows are not enough.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

K-Pop Group aespa Teases Debut Mini-Album, 'Savage'

Aespa, SM Entertainment‘s newest female K-pop group, is set to drop their first-ever mini-album. The anticipated release follows up on the virtual hybrid act’s hit singles, “Black Mamba” and “Next Level.”. The quartet’s management took to social media to share the record’s cover, which features futuristic 3D art. Although the...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy