19 couples Halloween costumes you won't see everyone else wearing this year

Many couples love to wear coordinating Halloween costumes.

The more creative you and your partner get with your costume, the more you'll stand out.

You can dress up as Woody and Buzz Lightyear or Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake for a night.

A couple dresses up as Gomez and Morticia Addams. Sophie Jade

Couples who like to keep Halloween spooky can be Gomez and Morticia Addams.

"The Addams Family" matriarch and patriarch are the perfect choice for couples who are looking for a Gothic Halloween look.

Sophie Jade and her partner pulled off the look in 2020 — as did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in 2019 .

A "miscommunication" costume. Amy Manchester

Humor-focused couples can be "miscommunication" for Halloween.

As she showed in a now-viral TikTok , Amy Manchester and her partner were Domino's for Halloween 2019 — but they turned into a "miscommunication" costume, as she was a literal domino while he was a Domino's staff member.

You could wear the exact same costume as the duo did, or embrace the "miscommunication" idea with plays on the words "target," "fan," "iced tea," and more.

A group dresses up as characters from "Scooby-Doo." Ariana Frayer

If you're double dating on Halloween, the Mystery Inc. group from "Scooby-Doo" is a great choice.

Few cartoon characters are as iconic as Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred, which makes them an ideal quartet for a double date on October 31.

Ariana Frayer was Daphne alongside her friends in 2020.

A couple dressed up as Stu and Didi Pickles from "Rugrats." Carlos Esparza

If you're looking for a less obvious cartoon-inspired costume for you and your partner, Stu and Didi Pickles could be perfect.

You could dress up as any of the "Rugrats" babies for Halloween, but Tommy and Dill's parents are ideal for couples, as Carlos Esparza showed with his rendition of the look .

A couple dressed up as Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy MacElroy from "Blades of Glory." Janeth

Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy MacElroy from "Blades of Glory" offer another humorous costume option for couples.

The pair's colorful figure-skating costumes will make a splash at any Halloween party, as Janeth showed.

A couple dressed up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from "SpongeBob SquarePants." Mike Rivera

Superhero duos are always a good choice, but a less obvious pair will set you apart from other couples.

Rather than Superman and Supergirl, try dressing up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from "SpongeBob SquarePants" for Halloween 2021.

As Mike Rivera's take on the costume showed, you can bring your personality to the look.

A couple dressed up as Flo and Jake. Natalie Isabel

Spokespeople can be turned into festive costumes too.

Natalie Isabel proved that Flo from Progressive commercials and Jake from State Farm ads make for a perfect couples costume.

The costumes would be low budget as well, as an apron, red polo, and company logos are all you really need.

A couple dressed up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Liz Fanopoulos

You can be Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake for a night if you're looking for a celebrity-inspired couples costume.

Any Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake costume would work together as costumes since the couple's relationship is so famous.

But their coordinating all-denim outfits for the 2001 American Music Awards are one of the most recognizable outfits from their time together, so re-creating the looks would take the costumes to the next level.

Liz Fanopoulos pulled off the costume for Halloween 2018.

A couple dressed up as Tina Belcher and Jimmy Pesto Jr. from "Bob's Burgers." Allison Borden

Cartoon-loving couples can take inspiration from "Bob's Burgers" for their Halloween look.

As Allison Borden showed with her Halloween look for 2019, Tina Belcher and Jimmy Jr. from "Bob's Burgers" make for a clever costume duo.

Linda and Bob Belcher would be a good pair to dress up as too, as would Louise and Jean Belcher.

A couple dressed up as Lisa and Prince Akeem from "Coming to America." Debbie-jean Lemonte/DAG Photography

Fans of "Coming to America" could dress up as Lisa and Prince Akeem for a night.

The iconic couple from "Coming to America" would be ideal for Halloween 2021, since the sequel to the film premiered in March.

Kaisha S. Huguley and Quinton Huguley recently rocked the look, and they were photographed by Debbie-jean Lemonte of DAG Photography in the costumes.

A family dressed up as characters from SuperMario. Dustin Patrick Smith and Burton Buffaloe

Couples who game together can be Mario and Luigi for Halloween.

Dustin Patrick Smith and Burton Buffaloe , who run the YouTube channel Raising Buffaloes , took their Mario and Luigi costume to the next level by having their children dress up as Princess Peach and Bowser in 2020.

A couple dressed up as Lilly Moscovitz and Mia Thermopolis from "The Princess Diaries." Cassandra Lopez

Costumes inspired by Lilly Moscovitz and Mia Thermopolis from "The Princess Diaries" would bring early 2000s nostalgia to Halloween.

To transform yourselves into the Princess of Genovia and her best friend for a night, as Cassandra Lopez did in 2020, all you need is plaid skirts, button-downs, ties, and a few accessories from the early aughts, like scrunchies and friendship bracelets.

A "better half" costume. Paige Marie

Turning the phrase "my better half" into a costume would be a punny Halloween costume.

Paige Marie and her partner transformed themselves into each other by cutting their own outfits in half and reconnecting them as one. When they turned to one side, they looked like Paige, but turning the other way made them into her partner.

The "better half" costume is a great DIY option for a couple's costume.

A couple dressed up as Air Marshall John and Megan from "Bridesmaids." Mackenzie DeClark

Air Marshall John and Megan from "Bridesmaids" offer a funny and low-lift Halloween costume idea.

A neck pillow, headphones, and a hat are all you really need to make the "Bridesmaids"-inspired costume shine, as Mackenzie DeClark showed in a TikTok .

If you bring along a giant sandwich, the costume can be even more convincing.

A couple dressed as Nick Miller and Jessica Day from "New Girl." Olivia Cunningham

If you're going to dress up as Nick Miller and Jessica Day from "New Girl," their outfits from the night they first kissed will be easily recognizable to fans of the show.

In season two, episode fifteen of "New Girl," Jess and Nick have to kiss as part of the drinking game True American. During the interaction, Nick is wearing a trench coat, and Jess has on a purple bra and a red tutu.

They ultimately don't kiss wearing the outfits, but the looks are iconic in the "New Girl" fandom, making them ideal for Nick and Jess costumes, as Olivia Cunningham showed with her rendition of the ensembles.

A family dressed as characters from "Moana." Jenn Armada Fong

Moana and Maui are a good choice for Disney fans looking for a spin on a princess movie-inspired costume.

Rather than dressing like a prince and a princess, Jenn Armada Fong elevated her family's "Moana" costumes with oversized props, including Moana's paddle and Maui's fish hook.

The couple even dressed their baby up as Pua the pig to tie the look together. You could have your own child dress as the pig, or even a friend.

A couple dressed as Rose and Jack from "Titanic." Tatiana Angel

If you're going to be Rose and Jack from "Titanic," including the boat itself into your look can take the costume to the next level.

When Tatiana Angel dressed up as Rose alongside her partner, who played Jack, she built a boat to surround them so they could re-create the famous flying scene from the film.

It also ensured no one confused their costume for anything but a play on "Titanic."

A couple dressed as Woody and Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story." Stephanie Michele Toups

Any couple could have fun as Woody and Buzz Lightyear on Halloween.

When Stephanie Michele Toups and her partner dressed up as the "Toy Story" stars, they wrote "Andy" on the bottom of their shoes to make the costumes feel even more authentic.

A duo dressed as Shego and Kim Possible from "Kim Possible." Alyssa Charise

Although they're enemies on the show, Kim Possible and Shego make for a festive duo for couples on Halloween.

Not only do Shego and Kim Possible look good together, as Alyssa Charise showed, but their looks also aren't too difficult to put together.

Kim's black top and cargo pants should be easy to find, and you could DIY a Shego costume with a green jumpsuit and some spray paint.