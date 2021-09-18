CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

19 couples Halloween costumes you won't see everyone else wearing this year

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aJhm_0c0FIoNf00
Insider rounded up unexpected couples Halloween costumes.

Tatiana Angel/Mike Rivera

  • Many couples love to wear coordinating Halloween costumes.
  • The more creative you and your partner get with your costume, the more you'll stand out.
  • You can dress up as Woody and Buzz Lightyear or Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake for a night.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
Couples who like to keep Halloween spooky can be Gomez and Morticia Addams.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVSUq_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dresses up as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Sophie Jade

"The Addams Family" matriarch and patriarch are the perfect choice for couples who are looking for a Gothic Halloween look.

Sophie Jade and her partner pulled off the look in 2020 — as did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in 2019 .

Humor-focused couples can be "miscommunication" for Halloween.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dnw6_0c0FIoNf00
A "miscommunication" costume.

Amy Manchester

As she showed in a now-viral TikTok , Amy Manchester and her partner were Domino's for Halloween 2019 — but they turned into a "miscommunication" costume, as she was a literal domino while he was a Domino's staff member.

You could wear the exact same costume as the duo did, or embrace the "miscommunication" idea with plays on the words "target," "fan," "iced tea," and more.

If you're double dating on Halloween, the Mystery Inc. group from "Scooby-Doo" is a great choice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmYLD_0c0FIoNf00
A group dresses up as characters from "Scooby-Doo."

Ariana Frayer

Few cartoon characters are as iconic as Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred, which makes them an ideal quartet for a double date on October 31.

Ariana Frayer was Daphne alongside her friends in 2020.

If you're looking for a less obvious cartoon-inspired costume for you and your partner, Stu and Didi Pickles could be perfect.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3VQV_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Stu and Didi Pickles from "Rugrats."

Carlos Esparza

You could dress up as any of the "Rugrats" babies for Halloween, but Tommy and Dill's parents are ideal for couples, as Carlos Esparza showed with his rendition of the look .

Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy MacElroy from "Blades of Glory" offer another humorous costume option for couples.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qM5OJ_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy MacElroy from "Blades of Glory."

Janeth

The pair's colorful figure-skating costumes will make a splash at any Halloween party, as Janeth showed.

Superhero duos are always a good choice, but a less obvious pair will set you apart from other couples.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xd9oV_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Mike Rivera

Rather than Superman and Supergirl, try dressing up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from "SpongeBob SquarePants" for Halloween 2021.

As Mike Rivera's take on the costume showed, you can bring your personality to the look.

Spokespeople can be turned into festive costumes too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ipN_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Flo and Jake.

Natalie Isabel

Natalie Isabel proved that Flo from Progressive commercials and Jake from State Farm ads make for a perfect couples costume.

The costumes would be low budget as well, as an apron, red polo, and company logos are all you really need.

You can be Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake for a night if you're looking for a celebrity-inspired couples costume.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWwoi_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Liz Fanopoulos

Any Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake costume would work together as costumes since the couple's relationship is so famous.

But their coordinating all-denim outfits for the 2001 American Music Awards are one of the most recognizable outfits from their time together, so re-creating the looks would take the costumes to the next level.

Liz Fanopoulos pulled off the costume for Halloween 2018.

Cartoon-loving couples can take inspiration from "Bob's Burgers" for their Halloween look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKvdo_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Tina Belcher and Jimmy Pesto Jr. from "Bob's Burgers."

Allison Borden

As Allison Borden showed with her Halloween look for 2019, Tina Belcher and Jimmy Jr. from "Bob's Burgers" make for a clever costume duo.

Linda and Bob Belcher would be a good pair to dress up as too, as would Louise and Jean Belcher.

Fans of "Coming to America" could dress up as Lisa and Prince Akeem for a night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feva7_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Lisa and Prince Akeem from "Coming to America."

Debbie-jean Lemonte/DAG Photography

The iconic couple from "Coming to America" would be ideal for Halloween 2021, since the sequel to the film premiered in March.

Kaisha S. Huguley and Quinton Huguley recently rocked the look, and they were photographed by Debbie-jean Lemonte of DAG Photography in the costumes.

Couples who game together can be Mario and Luigi for Halloween.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dS6XP_0c0FIoNf00
A family dressed up as characters from SuperMario.

Dustin Patrick Smith and Burton Buffaloe

Dustin Patrick Smith and Burton Buffaloe , who run the YouTube channel Raising Buffaloes , took their Mario and Luigi costume to the next level by having their children dress up as Princess Peach and Bowser in 2020.

Costumes inspired by Lilly Moscovitz and Mia Thermopolis from "The Princess Diaries" would bring early 2000s nostalgia to Halloween.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAHEg_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Lilly Moscovitz and Mia Thermopolis from "The Princess Diaries."

Cassandra Lopez

To transform yourselves into the Princess of Genovia and her best friend for a night, as Cassandra Lopez did in 2020, all you need is plaid skirts, button-downs, ties, and a few accessories from the early aughts, like scrunchies and friendship bracelets.

Turning the phrase "my better half" into a costume would be a punny Halloween costume.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mha0N_0c0FIoNf00
A "better half" costume.

Paige Marie

Paige Marie and her partner transformed themselves into each other by cutting their own outfits in half and reconnecting them as one. When they turned to one side, they looked like Paige, but turning the other way made them into her partner.

The "better half" costume is a great DIY option for a couple's costume.

Air Marshall John and Megan from "Bridesmaids" offer a funny and low-lift Halloween costume idea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nifvS_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed up as Air Marshall John and Megan from "Bridesmaids."

Mackenzie DeClark

A neck pillow, headphones, and a hat are all you really need to make the "Bridesmaids"-inspired costume shine, as Mackenzie DeClark showed in a TikTok .

If you bring along a giant sandwich, the costume can be even more convincing.

If you're going to dress up as Nick Miller and Jessica Day from "New Girl," their outfits from the night they first kissed will be easily recognizable to fans of the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEyk1_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed as Nick Miller and Jessica Day from "New Girl."

Olivia Cunningham

In season two, episode fifteen of "New Girl," Jess and Nick have to kiss as part of the drinking game True American. During the interaction, Nick is wearing a trench coat, and Jess has on a purple bra and a red tutu.

They ultimately don't kiss wearing the outfits, but the looks are iconic in the "New Girl" fandom, making them ideal for Nick and Jess costumes, as Olivia Cunningham showed with her rendition of the ensembles.

Moana and Maui are a good choice for Disney fans looking for a spin on a princess movie-inspired costume.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdGyw_0c0FIoNf00
A family dressed as characters from "Moana."

Jenn Armada Fong

Rather than dressing like a prince and a princess, Jenn Armada Fong elevated her family's "Moana" costumes with oversized props, including Moana's paddle and Maui's fish hook.

The couple even dressed their baby up as Pua the pig to tie the look together. You could have your own child dress as the pig, or even a friend.

If you're going to be Rose and Jack from "Titanic," including the boat itself into your look can take the costume to the next level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diwq1_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed as Rose and Jack from "Titanic."

Tatiana Angel

When Tatiana Angel dressed up as Rose alongside her partner, who played Jack, she built a boat to surround them so they could re-create the famous flying scene from the film.

It also ensured no one confused their costume for anything but a play on "Titanic."

Any couple could have fun as Woody and Buzz Lightyear on Halloween.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42j63H_0c0FIoNf00
A couple dressed as Woody and Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story."

Stephanie Michele Toups

When Stephanie Michele Toups and her partner dressed up as the "Toy Story" stars, they wrote "Andy" on the bottom of their shoes to make the costumes feel even more authentic.

Although they're enemies on the show, Kim Possible and Shego make for a festive duo for couples on Halloween.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFVsK_0c0FIoNf00
A duo dressed as Shego and Kim Possible from "Kim Possible."

Alyssa Charise

Not only do Shego and Kim Possible look good together, as Alyssa Charise showed, but their looks also aren't too difficult to put together.

Kim's black top and cargo pants should be easy to find, and you could DIY a Shego costume with a green jumpsuit and some spray paint.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

24 '90s Halloween Costume Ideas If You're All About Throwbacks

October is creeping up, so it's about that time to at least start thinking about your Halloween costume. And what's more fitting than a throwback '90s one? The decade always serves as a reference for today's fashion trends, and Gen-Z is bringing it to the forefront in all its butterfly-clipped, rhinestone-embellished glory. The era was also an amazing time for music, TV shows, movies (Clueless, anyone?) that are still just as important and relevant today. Basically there's a plethora of inspo from that time that lends itself to a ton of fabulous Halloween costume ideas.
TV SHOWS
romper.com

Turn Heads This Halloween With These Sexy Halloween Costumes

If you want to play up the whole sexy side of Halloween, then these costumes are well worth your consideration. Sexy Halloween costumes for women and men that will turn heads are sure to take your night to the next level. Whether you like vintage, vampy, or downright scary styles, there’s a sexy Halloween costume sure to fit your taste and budget.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

5 V Costume Ideas That’ll Make You Look So Smooth This Halloween

It’s no secret BTS is one of the most fashionable celebrities out there. They’re the center of attention at every red carpet event and that’s because RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can wear any color of the rainbow at any moment, making their outfits so unpredictable. Since they have so much fun with their wardrobe, you can probably expect to see a lot of BTS costumes this Halloween season, especially from their recent music videos and performances for “Butter” and “Permission To Dance.” If you want to dress up like one of the members, here are five DIY BTS V costumes that’ll make you the life of the party.
THEATER & DANCE
romper.com

11 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Actually Pull Off

The easiest Halloween costume is a store-bought one, but you often end up compromising uniqueness for convenience in this situation. For some, this is the way to go, but if you want to dress the family up in outfits that are both simple and will stand out from the crowd then you can't go wrong with easy DIY Halloween costumes. And, no, you don’t need to be a master crafter in order to make them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
BabyCenter Blog

Best family Halloween costumes

BabyCenter selects products based on the research of our editors and the wisdom of parents in the BabyCenter Community. Learn more about our review process here. We may earn a commission from shopping links. IN THIS ARTICLE. The family that plays together, stays together and Halloween is the perfect opportunity...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

The Biggest 2021 Costume Trends That'll Make You The Hallo-Queen Of Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s nothing worse than being caught unawares of what you’re going to wear on the costume-filled holiday. As has happened every year before (and will happen every year in the future), there are a ton of new references, trends, and puns that will dominate the 2021 Halloween costume scene. That doesn’t exactly make the choice of what to be any easier, but finding inspiration any- and everywhere can be helpful at the start of your hunt. Knowing that, if you’re looking to make an impression this Halloween, you should definitely try one of these Halloween costume trends out.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spirit Halloween Unveils Couples Flamin' Hot Cheetos Costumes

Flamin' Hot is one of the hottest brands in snacking and if Spirit Halloween has a say, it'll be the hottest thing at Halloween. Tuesday, the retailer announced its officially licensed Flamin' Hot Cheetos couples costume, including two separate suits for snackers to dress up in. One is a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bag, and another is a Flamin' Hot Cheeto — or as close to a Flamin' Hot Cheeto as a Halloween costume can get.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Halloween Party#Tiktok#Domino#Mystery Inc#Shaggy#Dill#State Farm#Dag Photography#Supermario#Raising Buffaloes
Daily Mail

The Strictly you DON'T see: Make-up and hair, costumes and music – it takes an army backstage to bring the show to the screen. And it doesn’t always go to plan...

What you see on your TV on Saturday nights – a seamless procession of beautifully dressed and stunningly made-up couples dancing to wonderful backdrops and stunning light shows – is a world away from what’s going on behind the scenes. With dozens of dancers to dress between each sequence, it...
TV & VIDEOS
papermag.com

See What Everyone Is Wearing at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is officially back! Fashion's biggest night of the year returns for 2021. Below, see what all the celebrities are wearing on the red carpet. Sean Mendes and Camila Cabello in Michael Kors Collection. Emily Blunt in Miu Miu. Kendall Jenner in Givenchy. Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga. Rita...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
103.5 KISSFM

Creative Idaho Themed Costumes To Wear This Year

Halloween is fast approaching! A little over a month until everyone is in costume and gorging on candy! But even before actual Halloween, the month will be filled with all kinds of Halloween things including costume parties. It can be difficult to come up with a costume that isn't too popular or overdone. How many times can you dress up as a witch? So here are some Idaho themed costumes that maybe land in the dad joke category, but will make people laugh.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tyla

Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy