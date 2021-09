Mac Jones had no interest in tooting his own horn after losing his NFL debut. But plenty of others were willing to do it for him. The Patriots rookie quarterback completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in New England's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. His 74.4% completion rate was an NFL record for rookies attempting at least 25 passes in their first start, and he looked like a legitimate NFL QB against a tough Dolphins defense.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO