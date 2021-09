Manager Sean Dyche has signed a new four-year deal with Burnley.The 50-year-old is the longest-serving boss in the Premier League having been at Turf Moor for nearly nine years, and he has now committed his future to the Clarets until the summer of 2025.Dyche said: “It is nice to be able to get this deal completed and now look towards the future of this football club and its constant evolution.“I have a strong affinity with the area and our supporters after so many years here and I look forward to putting in the hard work needed to keep the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO