CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Thousands attend St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBxbF_0c0FI3At00

PITTSBURGH — It may be six months late, but Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade finally kicked off this weekend.

The parade started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 groups, marching bands, floats and organizations marching in the Strip District. The parade has drawn up to 20,000 people in years past.

The parade will run from Liberty and 11th streets to Grant Street, to the Boulevard of the Allies, where it will continue until ending at Commonwealth Place.

Street parking will be scarce but the Pittsburgh Parking Authority has a list of available garages online.

Dozens of Port Authority bus routes will also be detoured or be similarly affected by the parade -- schedules are online.

The parade was canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Pittsburgh#St Patrick#Port Authority#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy