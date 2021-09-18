Thousands attend St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday

PITTSBURGH — It may be six months late, but Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade finally kicked off this weekend.

The parade started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 groups, marching bands, floats and organizations marching in the Strip District. The parade has drawn up to 20,000 people in years past.

The parade will run from Liberty and 11th streets to Grant Street, to the Boulevard of the Allies, where it will continue until ending at Commonwealth Place.

Street parking will be scarce but the Pittsburgh Parking Authority has a list of available garages online.

Dozens of Port Authority bus routes will also be detoured or be similarly affected by the parade -- schedules are online.

The parade was canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

