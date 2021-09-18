CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Castlevania composer on returning to her ‘masterpiece’ with new Apple Arcade game

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCastlevania: Grimoire of Souls isn’t just the long-awaited return of the vampire-whipping series. It also marks the return of some big names, including character designer Ayami Kojima and composer Michiru Yamane, who left Konami in 2008. Yamane previously worked on seminal Castlevania games like Symphony of the Night and Dawn of Sorrow, and after going freelance she teamed up with longtime Castlevania director Koji Igarashi on Bloodstained. Her credits also include Skullgirls, a few Suikoden games, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, though she calls her work on Castlevania her “masterpiece.”

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Solve puzzles, collect cute animals in Zookeeper World on Apple Arcade

Fans of match-3 puzzle games should be pleased that Zookeeper World just launched on Apple Arcade because it isn’t burdened with the biggest drawback of the genre. But it does offer a variety of adorable animals to collect and puzzles to play through. You might remember this game as simply...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Zookeeper World joins Apple Arcade's catalog of more than 200 games

Apple Arcade added Zookeeper World from game developer Kiteretsu on Friday. With this latest release, the service now houses 212 games. Subscribers can also check out updates to Lego Brawls and Sneaky Sasquatch. Zookeeper world is a cute match-three puzzle (like Candy Crush or Simon's Cat) that allows players to...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Side-scroller Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls lands on Apple Arcade this Friday

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday, September 17. The new game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Side-scrolling Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will arrive on Apple Arcade this coming Friday, Sept. 17. That also happens to be the same day that iPhone 13 pre-orders go live, too!
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Apple Arcade: Ranked - 176+ [Updated 9.16]

This is part 8 of our Apple Arcade rankings. Quick navigation to other parts:. 1-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100 | 101-125 | 126-150 | 151-175 | 176+. Towers of Everland is a dungeon-crawler in the same vein as Legend of Grimrock, albeit a much more stripped down and procedurally generated affair. You choose a hero from several fantasy archetypes, go on quests to kill enemies and loot towers, and then use your spoils to upgrade your hero and town to take on more difficult quests.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Castlevania#Arcade Games#Video Game#Avant Garde Music#Konami#Skullgirls#Suikoden#European#Middle Eastern#Psg#Nes
nintendoeverything.com

Soldam is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

Hamster has published an increasing number of arcade classic ports to the Switch eShop through its Arcade Archives label. This week, they are adding the puzzle game Soldam. Here’s a brief description of Soldam from International Arcade Museum:. Soldam made its first appearance in arcades in 1992, and was originally...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Tiny Wings+ flaps its way into Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV soon

Tiny Wings+ is coming to Apple Arcade soon. The game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Game subscription service Apple Arcade will be in the presence of a great when TIny Wings+ arrives "soon." The game has long been a stalwart of the App Store and wasted hours upon hours of our time, and now it's coming to Apple Arcade.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Lego Star Wars Battles arrives next week on Apple Arcade

Lego Star Wars Battles launches next week exclusively for Apple Arcade. Just earlier today, TT Games and Apple announced that Lego Star Wars Battles would finally be launching next week on September 24 for all Apple Arcade subscribers. This means the strategy game from the veteran Lego developer will be launching on both iPad and iPhone devices alike, as well as Apple Mac.
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

Grab those wooden stakes! Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls stalks onto Apple Arcade

A classic vampire hunting video game series is back from the dead, and it’s only on Apple Arcade. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls includes beloved characters but there’s new story full of side-scrolling action. It’s joined by the release of Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure on Apple’s gaming service. Castlevania: Grimoire of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
9to5Mac

Classic iOS game ‘Tiny Wings’ coming soon to Apple Arcade

If you’ve been an iOS user for a long time, you probably know Tiny Wings — a classic and popular game in which you control a bird whose wings are too small to fly. The game is still available in the App Store, but Apple Arcade subscribers will soon be able to get it at no extra cost.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Arcade NFT drops Arcade Classics retro game 3D art

Arcade nonfungible tokens were invented late at night by a group of friends reminiscing over their love for 90s movies and nights at their local arcade. At the beginning of 2021, the team started developing its vision of creating the hottest product on the market — interactive gaming NFTs. With this, the first release, the Genesis collection, sold out within an hour thanks to the huge and lovely community within the NFT sphere who helped drive the rapid sale.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Unannounced 'Castlevania' Game Boy Advance collection all but certain now

Back in June, clever internet sleuths found two distinct listings for a new entry in the Castlevania series. Not a new entry in the series, mind you, but a collection of older, well-loved titles, and nonetheless quite exciting for the series’ legion of fans. Both listings (one in Australia, one...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls’ and ‘Temple Run: Puzzle Adventures’ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Big Updates for ‘Fantasian’, ‘SP!NG’, ‘Grindstone’, and More

This week’s Apple Arcade roundup has updates to four amazing games on the service and the addition of two new games. The first new game is Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls () from Konami. If the name sounds familiar, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was actuall a free to play game that was shut down following a soft launch from a while ago. Jared detailed all of this here. It has returned as an Apple Arcade exclusive and is a brand new Castlevania game featuring music by Michiru Yamane and designs by Ayami Kojima. It includes 60 levels and controller support. You play as Alucard and unlock more characters with their own combat styles. You can get Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls on Apple Arcade here. Watch the launch trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Temple Run returns with a new match-3 game exclusive to Apple Arcade

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is reviving the iconic mobile game series for a new installment exclusive to Apple Arcade. Developer Imangi says Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure has been in the works for over two years and will arrive this week bearing over 1,000 levels (exact release times may vary depending on your region). Rather than another infinite runner, the spiritual successor leans into the – you guessed it – match-3 puzzle archetype that's dominated mobile puzzle games for years, which may delight or dismay fans of the original depending on how their gaming habits have changed in the – checks notes – eight years since Temple Run 2 came out.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition coming soon to Apple Arcade

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. You can play as one of your favorite athletes like Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic and others. Or you can step off the court and become the general manager or head coach of your own NBA team.
VIDEO GAMES
starwarsnewsnet.com

LEGO Star Wars Battles – Apple Arcade Release Date Revealed

Looking for a new Star Wars game to play? Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today announced that LEGO® Star Wars™ Battles, a new, action strategy game, is releasing September 24 exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game blends iconic LEGO® Star Wars™ characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy