Castlevania composer on returning to her ‘masterpiece’ with new Apple Arcade game

This week’s Apple Arcade roundup has updates to four amazing games on the service and the addition of two new games. The first new game is Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls () from Konami. If the name sounds familiar, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was actuall a free to play game that was shut down following a soft launch from a while ago. Jared detailed all of this here. It has returned as an Apple Arcade exclusive and is a brand new Castlevania game featuring music by Michiru Yamane and designs by Ayami Kojima. It includes 60 levels and controller support. You play as Alucard and unlock more characters with their own combat styles. You can get Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls on Apple Arcade here. Watch the launch trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO