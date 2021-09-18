Best prop bets for LA Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 2 matchup

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 55.5 Over (-115) Under (-105) In what is arguably the marquee game of Week 2, the 0-1 Dallas Cowboys travel West to SoFi Stadium to take on the 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys lost a nail-biter in the season opener to the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs, while Justin Herbert kicked off his sophomore season with a gutsy road victory in Washington. Charger “home games” are rarely ever that, and this one should be closer to 85-90% Cowboy fans in SoCal Sunday afternoon to watch Dak Prescott try and avoid an 0-2 start.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO