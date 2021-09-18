CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best prop bets for LA Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 2 matchup

By Jason Reed
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

The LA Chargers have their first game in front of fans at SoFi Stadium and it is against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. This is gearing up to be one of the most entertaining games of the week as there are two high-profile offenses squaring off. This is much...

boltbeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NFL Week 2 picks: Predictions, point spreads, betting lines and top betting offers for every game | 49ers vs. Eagles, Cowboys vs. Chargers, Chiefs vs. Ravens, more

After a big week for underdogs, the 2021 season has already given us a ton of surprises. Will it continue in Week 2 or will order be restored?. Let’s get back to the business of picking all the games correctly. Along with Thursday, Sunday, Sunday night, Monday night entertainment and fantasy football, something else has returned to our weekly NFL fix: Point spreads, totals, over/unders, parlays and watching each and every score throughout the league.
NFL
FanSided

LA Chargers vs. Washington Football Team: 3 can't-miss prop bets that are free money

The LA Chargers take on the Washington Football team in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season and we here at Bolt Beat have covered the game from top to bottom. From looking at the most important matchups in the game, to comparing the rosters, to giving the keys to victory to even predicting the who covers against the spread, there is a ton to catch up on before kickoff at 10:00 a.m. PST.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Chris Harris
NBC Washington

Washington Vs. Chargers Prop Bet: Antonio Gibson Rushing Yards

Chargers +1 (-105) | Washington -1 (-115) Total: 44.5 Over (-121) | Under (+100) Moneyline: Chargers (+100) | Washington (-121) Prince’s Prop: Antonio Gibson Over 62.5 Rush Yards (-115) Welcome to the first NFL edition of Prince's Props, where I pick my favorite single prop bet from an upcoming game,...
NFL
SportsGrid

Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 55.5 Over (-115) Under (-105) In what is arguably the marquee game of Week 2, the 0-1 Dallas Cowboys travel West to SoFi Stadium to take on the 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys lost a nail-biter in the season opener to the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs, while Justin Herbert kicked off his sophomore season with a gutsy road victory in Washington. Charger “home games” are rarely ever that, and this one should be closer to 85-90% Cowboy fans in SoCal Sunday afternoon to watch Dak Prescott try and avoid an 0-2 start.
NFL
NJ.com

Chargers vs Cowboys Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Preview – Week 2

Our NFL betting expert offers predictions and best betting picks for the Sunday matchup in Los Angeles between the Dallas Cowboys and Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET. A couple of botched kicks and Tom Brady's final drive helped sink the Cowboys in the opener at Tampa Bay, but many positives came through including the return of quarterback Dak Prescott from last season's ankle injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Chargers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The La Chargers#Bolts#Washington Football Team
FanSided

LA Chargers: Team grades from a sloppy Week 2 loss to the Cowboys

Well, that could have gone better. The LA Chargers lost a 20-17 nail-biter to the Dallas Cowboys with some sloppy offensive play and a few questionable penalty calls. Before talking about some of the position groups, let's talk about #10. Justin Herbert made some great throws in this game, but really struggled with his processing in the red zone. Early on, Trevon Diggs made a great read on Hebert's throw. Herbert's interception to Damontae Kazee was all on him though at a fairly crucial juncture in the game.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys key defensive starter ruled out for Sunday vs. Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have had a brutal week when it comes to injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Starting safety Donovan Wilson has been on the Cowboys’ lengthy injury report throughout the week, but was listed as questionable as of Friday. On Saturday, that status changed for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

NFL Player Props: 3 best value bets of Week 1

Week 1 is finally upon us. Now, it's time to look at the best player prop bets the first Sunday of NFL football has to offer. Below, we look at the top 3 value prop bets for Week 1, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Fans were...
NFL
Alliance Review

Denver Broncos prop bets: 3 best picks and predictions for Week 1

The Denver Broncos visit the New York Giant Sunday at MetLife Stadium with the game set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Broncos vs. Giants prop bets, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Broncos enter the 2021 season with former Pro...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy