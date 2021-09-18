Redfin Reports Home Sales Fell 6% in August, the First Annual Decline in 15 Months
However, home prices were up 16%, and new listings posted their first year-over-year decline since February, which could signal a tightening market. The national median home-sale price rose 16% year over year to $380,271 in August, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks the 13th consecutive month of double-digit price gains but the lowest growth rate since February.realtytimes.com
