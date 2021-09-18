CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redfin Reports Home Sales Fell 6% in August, the First Annual Decline in 15 Months

By Redfin
realtytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever, home prices were up 16%, and new listings posted their first year-over-year decline since February, which could signal a tightening market. The national median home-sale price rose 16% year over year to $380,271 in August, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks the 13th consecutive month of double-digit price gains but the lowest growth rate since February.

realtytimes.com

mortgageorb.com

Existing-Home Sales Fell in August as Buyers Waited For Inventory

Due mainly to lack of supply, existing-home sales fell 2.0% in August compared with July, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The decrease follows two straight months of increases. Sales of existing single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US existing home sales fall as supply tightens

Sales of US existing homes fell in August for the first time in three months as the ongoing supply shortage and high prices kept buyers away from the market, according to industry data released Wednesday. The decline in in August followed two months of increases and came as prices continued to rise and the supply of homes on the market continued to dwindle.
REAL ESTATE
audacy.com

Existing US home sales fell in August, price growth slowed

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and prices that have been soaring eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leaves many would-be buyers on the sidelines. Existing homes sales fell 2% last month from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.88...
REAL ESTATE
eyeonhousing.org

Existing Home Sales Fall in August

As tight inventory continued to push up prices, existing home sales fell in August but remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Though the median existing home prices has increased 34% since January 2020, housing demand remains strong thanks to low mortgage rates and buyers are waiting for more inventory.
REAL ESTATE
MassLive.com

Home sales in Massachusetts decline for 2nd month

Home prices in the red-hot housing market exceeded $500,000 for the fifth straight month in August, but buyers aren’t scooping up the properties as fast as they did during the previous two years as single-family home sales declined for the second straight month, The Warren Group reported on Tuesday. Homebuyers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dallas News

Most D-FW counties had August home sales declines

Most Dallas-Fort Worth counties saw a decline in home sales in August compared with 2020 levels. Only two of seven D-FW counties had year-over-year increases in home purchases last month compared with August 2020. Kaufman County home sales were up almost 11% from a year earlier. And Dallas County had...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOXBusiness

Median home-sale price rose 16% annual in August

Median home sale prices nationwide increased 16% in August compared to a year ago, notching $380,271, according to Redfin. According to the real estate brokerage's latest report, August marks the 13th consecutive month of double-digit price gains. Compared to a year ago, median sales prices increased in each of the...
REAL ESTATE
redfin.com

59% of Home Offers Written by Redfin Agents Faced Bidding Wars in August—the Lowest Level Since 2020

Competition is easing as homebuyers grow tired of sky-high asking prices and the housing market enters its typical seasonal slowdown. In August, 58.8% of home offers written by Redfin agents faced competition—a record low for 2021. That’s down from a revised rate of 62.1% in July and a peak of 74.3% in April. It’s also slightly lower than the August 2020 bidding-war rate of 59.4%.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

This is how much it could cost to buy a house in the U.S. by 2030—and tips on how to start saving now

In the past year and a half, we've seen homes sell at astronomical prices, way above the market value. It's been a housing market that, to say the least, has left many aspiring homebuyers with a bitter taste in their mouths. And while this occurred under extraordinary circumstances — during a pandemic that pushed people out of densely populated cities and into suburban homes and a time of record low interest rates — it's left many people wondering: If homes are this expensive now, how much could prices rise in the future?
REAL ESTATE

