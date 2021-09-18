Don't judge all Muslims by a few -- State Journal editorial from 20 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 15, 2001:. Among the many images burned into the nation’s collective memory this week were pictures of Palestinians, children and adults, firing rifles into the air and celebrating that thousands of Americans had been killed in acts of terror. As much as PLO leader Yasser Arafat seemed genuine in his condolences for what happened in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, it may take action much more tangible before the average American will be able to generate much sympathy for the Palestinian cause.