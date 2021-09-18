Brett Knudsen: Focus on ending the war machine

With 9/11 now past its 20th year mark, we must remember the implications that made this attack occur in the first place. This is not because of Islamist hating American freedom. 9/11 was an attack known as blowback. Blowback is where our foreign policy has a reverberated effect of retaliation....
For those who study the history of the cold war, Washington’s new initiative with London and Canberra – known by its acronym “Aukus” – has overtones of the name UKUSA, an intelligence-sharing agreement signed 75 years ago now more commonly known as the Five Eyes partnership. When the seven-page full...
Since September 11th, 2001, the United States has seemed bent on a course of endless war. But David Vine reminds us that constant war-making isn’t new — that the U.S. has been at war almost every year since its founding. Vine discusses the evolution of American imperial power and the network of extraterritorial bases that has been a key element of U.S. hegemony.
The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations.The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.U.N. officials are confronting this dilemma just over a...
They were relentless and nasty, and the sniping continues on. I think it is because the news media had become invested in the continuation of that war, courtesy of a crazy notion called “Nation Building.”. So why did the media do this and what does it tell us about what...
The War on Drugs, not the war in Afghanistan, is America’s longest war. It has used trillions of American taxpayer dollars, militarized American law enforcement agencies (federal, state, and local), claimed an untold number of lives, railroaded people’s futures (especially among Black, Latino, and Native populations), and concentrated the effort in the country’s most diverse and poorest neighborhoods. The War on Drugs has been a staggering policy failure, advancing few of the claims that presidents, members of Congress, law enforcement officials, and state and local leaders have sought to achieve. The illicit drug trade thrived under prohibition; adults of all ages and youth had access to illicit substances. Substance use disorders thrived, and policymakers’ efforts to protect public health were fully undermined by policy that disproportionately focused, if unsuccessfully, on public safety. It is time for an American president to think seriously about broad-based policy change to disrupt the manner in which the United States deals with drugs.
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the “U.S. hostile policy” toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.
The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea rebuffed South Korea’s push for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to restore peace, saying Friday such a step could be used as a “smokescreen covering up the U.S. hostile policy" against the North. In a speech at...
CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Joe Biden continues to defend Taiwan, a top Chinese diplomat says. Beijing's former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country's long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the region.
“The evacuation was an extraordinary effort — under the most difficult conditions imaginable,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on Sept. 13 about the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.”. On Tuesday, Department...
The United States is open to discussing the possibility of formally ending the Korean War in an effort to achieve "the complete denuclearization of the peninsula," the Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday. "The United States remains committed to achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy with North...
US lawmakers green-lit $1 billion Thursday to resupply Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system after funding was controversially stripped from a separate bill following a revolt from the Democrats' left flank.
The money had originally been included in legislation addressing a looming government shutdown and a potential October debt crisis.
But a group of progressives in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives said they would tank that unless Iron Dome funding was yanked from the wording.
The cash transfer ultimately advanced from the House on a comfortable 420-9 vote.
The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will receive a second round of the Golden State Stimulus II payment worth $1,100, the California Franchise Tax Board announced this week. The payments, released Friday, September 17, will reach direct deposit recipients first. To qualify for the second round of payment, you must file your...
RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s been 20 years since 19 terrorists with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four planes and killed nearly 3,000 people in their suicide attacks. The events of that day motived hundreds of brave men and women to join the U.S. military and defend their country. Almost two weeks before the 20th commemoration of 9/11, the war in Afghanistan ended, leaving many active and retired military members grappling with the drastic historic changes.
This past Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt issued a temporary restraining order stopping the enforcement of the mask mandate ban that the Iowa Legislature passed, and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law. This ruling sent Iowa parents into a quandary, wondering what to do next, finding their children are again being used in a cruel game of tug of war.
