BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police union asked a judge Wednesday to put a hold on Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troopers. A judge heard from attorneys for both the Commonwealth and the State Police Association of Massachusetts in Suffolk Superior Court. The union, which represents 1,800 members, argues that the state needed to bargain with workers before implementing the mandate, which states that 44,000 executive department employees must show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs. They also argued that by putting that deadline in place, it essentially precludes members from getting the two dose...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO