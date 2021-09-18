CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Former Auburn QB Nick Marshall makes incredible diving interception in CFL game

By Sydney Hunte
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Marshall is at it again in the CFL. Marshall, of course, played quarterback at Auburn, helping lead the Tigers to an SEC championship and a BCS National Championship Game appearance during the 2013 season. But while his NFL career never took off despite a switch to cornerback, he’s latched on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL, where he’s found reasonable success over the past few years.

