On Sept. 14, Californians resoundingly beat back a specious power grab for control of not just our state’s governorship, but potentially the U.S. Senate. Gov. Gavin Newsom won 62% of the vote in 2018, and as it stands, he has nearly 63% of Californians voting no on this recall. The fact that it was such a resounding no tells us that Californians have a sense of fair play—and that locally and happily there is indeed a new Orange County. But this recall election should never have taken place. It is high time for a change in the rules of our California recall process. These outdated rules allowed a costly and time-consuming election when there are so many other pressing problems to be solved.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO