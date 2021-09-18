CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

CONTRACULT COLLECTIVE Drops Industrial Banger "Plunge"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn your weekend way the hell up with Contracult Collective's new single "Plunge". Visually disturbing and musically catchy as hell, the song has it all!. The video for "Plunge" was filmed, edited, and directed by Kyle Kouri, and the song is available on all streaming platforms.

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Star Trak Delivers Drop 2 of Its Inaugural Merch Collection

Despite no longer serving as a record label, Star Trak, founded by Pharrell and Chad Hugo as a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, continues to serve as an iconic part of pop culture. Aside from notable collaborations with BBC, HUMAN MADE and more, Star Trak recently delivered the first drop of its inaugural merch collection a few months back. Now the nostalgic label has released Drop 2 of the special range which reflects Star Trak’s place between music and fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contracult Collective
metalinjection

CARCASS Drops Morbid New Single "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"

Carcass just released their new album Torn Arteries (which we love), and is now streaming the single "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing". The single comes alongside a music video by Chris Marley that gets real up close and personal with bassist and vocalist Jeff Walker. Torn Arteries is available here.
MUSIC
metalinjection

INSOMNIUM Streams New Single "The Wanderer"

Insomnium just released their new EP Argent Moon and is now streaming the music video for "The Wanderer". The video was directed and produced by Ville Lipiainen, and despite being filmed recently still has a very cold look to it. Grab a copy of Argent Moon here.
MUSIC
metalinjection

GHOST Teases Tour Announcement

Looks like Ghost is starting to come back to life! After revealing Papa Emeritus IV in a music video in March, the band has now posted a brand new Doom (like Zoom) call between Emeritus himself and Sister Imperator. UPDATE: Ghost has just announced tour dates with Volbeat. Get the dates here.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

ROLLIN' COFFIN (Ex-VISION OF DISORDER) Drops Very 90s Music Video For "Runaway"

Rollin' Coffin, the band headed up by Vision Of Disorder vocalist Tim Williams, is now streaming a brand new music video for the single "Runaway". The video was written, produced, and directed by Jerry Farley, who said the video was inspired by indie music videos of yesteryear. "Runaway was inspired...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

DEMON HUNTER & SILENT PLANET Members Guested On SET THE SUN's New Single

Set The Sun will release their new debut EP this fall, and you can check out their new single "Invisible" right now. The single features Demon Hunter vocalist Ryan Clark and Silent Planet instrumentality and vocalist Thomas Freckleton. It's an atmospheric kind of heavy, but man does Set The Sun do it right!
MUSIC
metalinjection

ALL THAT REMAINS Bassist Leaves The Band

All That Remains bassist Aaron Patrick has left the band after playing with them for eight years. Patrick states the split was amicable, and wishes the band all the best. No word on who All That Remains plans on recruiting for either a permanent position, or at least for their upcoming tour.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: SLEEP TOKEN This Place Will Become Your Tomb

Sleep Token has certainly put a lot of work into its image. The social media campaign for This Place Will Become Your Tomb has been shrouded in mystery. Apparently, the faceless, nameless collective worships an ancient deity named Sleep who sends visions to the lead singer, known as Vessel. It’s an okay premise, similar to Ghost's debut a decade ago. That’s not where the similarities stop, but Sleep Token is unique enough to carve out their own identity. This is no throwback or worship act. It’s a modern twist on the gothic formula.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Super Shred Goes Sci-Fi on VIRIAL – Transhumanism

Hey there, tech fiends. It's that time of the week again. Before we dive into today's focus, here's the usual weekly reminder that if you're looking for even more sick bands to hear, all prior editions of this series can be perused here. I've got another killer premiere for you...
MUSIC
metalinjection

OMNIUM GATHERUM Drops Huge New Single "Reckoning"

Omnium Gatherum is back with a new single called "Reckoning", which firmly solidifies my belief that the band is still one of the best in the genre. With its skygazing riffs and massive melodies, "Reckoning" is nothing short of fantastic. "'Reckoning' is a certain powersong or an uplifting song, which...
MUSIC
metalinjection

METALLICA's The Black Album Landed At No. 9 On The Billboard 200

Metallica released their reissue of their classic 1991 self-titled album, better known as The Black Album, on September 10 and it's back on the charts for the first time in 29 years. The album has since landed at the No. 9 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, making this the...
ENTERTAINMENT
metalinjection

SHY, LOW Only Devastates With New Single "Umbra"

Shy, Low will release their new album Snake Behind The Sun on October 8, and we're premiering the crushing new single "Umbra". The single also comes alongside a short film produced by Shy, Low guitarist Zak Bryant and bassist Drew Storcks. "'Umbra' covers a lot of ground – excerpts from...
MUSIC
metalinjection

OBSCURA Slows Down With New Song "Devoured Usurper"

Obscura will release their new album A Valediction on November 19 and is now streaming their slower, much chunkier new single "Devoured Usurper". "Merciless, moldered and putrid alike – 'Devoured Usurper' showcases a crude abrasive side to shake some bodies at live shows in the near future," said vocalist and guitarist Steffen Kummerer. "With utterly brutality the song depaints an inevitable reckoning and underlines the death metal roots of Obscura."
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

VOMIT THE SOUL Streams First New Song In 12 Years "Cold"

Italian death metal band Vomit The Soul is back for the first time since 2009 with a new single "Cold", and a new album of the same name out November 12. "After years of waiting, we are super excited to release the first album single, ‘Cold’. This song hits you hard as hell, while keeping the Vomit The Soul classic groove; it’s a dark sound but catchy at the same time, as we like it," said the band.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

WHITECHAPEL Drops Crushing New Song "A Bloodsoaked Symphony"

Whitechapel is now streaming their new single "A Bloodsoaked Symphony", which might be their most haunting song to date. From the opening clean melodies to the absolutely devastating and stomping riffs that hit shortly after, "A Bloodsoaked Symphony" is fantastic. The video for "A Bloodsoaked Symphony" was directed by David...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ETERNITY'S END (OBSCURA) Shreds Through New Single "Deathrider"

Eternity's End is here to drown out the rest of your day with powerful riffs, huge drums, and massive vocals on their new single "Deathrider". Though with a lineup featuring guitarists Christian Münzner (Obscura, Alkaloid) and Justin Hombach (Aeos), bassist Linus Klausenitzer (Alkaloid, Obsidious, ex-Obscura), drummer Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, Triptykon, ex-Obscura), and vocalist Iuri Sanson (ex-Hibria), it's not shocking that the song rips.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy