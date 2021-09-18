CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight Unvaccinated Pregnant Women Die of COVID-19 in Mississippi in Two Months

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
"Please get vaccinated," Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi's medical officer, said in a statement. "You've got to protect yourself; you've got to protect your baby."

Elle Simon
6d ago

I'm sure they were injected with something along the way.. your not just gonna tell me they died because they were unvaccinated.. bullcrap

Thomas Jiardini
6d ago

You antivaxxers just don't get it. People that are vaccinated just do not die from covid. People not vaccinated die at a much higher rate.

David Caldwell
6d ago

VACCINE is like biden their WORTHLESS, biden number is number one TERRORIST THREAT to AMERICA and her people GOD BLESS AMERICA 🗽

