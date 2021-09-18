CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Amateur astronomer catches image of Jupiter hit by a large object

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ggxkq_0c0FEkhv00
Jupiter hit: José Luis Pereira caught this image of a bright flash on Jupiter earlier this week. ( José Luis Pereira/Space.com)

Jupiter is like the hockey goalie of the heavens. This week, the solar system’s largest planet stopped another large object, scientists said.

José Luis Pereira, an amateur astronomer from Brazil, captured a bright flash Monday night on Jupiter’s surface, Space.com reported.

Scientists are unsure whether the object was a large rock, an asteroid or even a comet. Whatever it was, it caused a bright flash in the planet’s atmosphere.

“I am an assiduous planetary observer,” Pereira told Space.com in a written statement Tuesday. “When the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars are in opposition, I try to make images in every possible night of clear skies. Especially [of] the planet Jupiter, my favorite.”

Pereira set up his equipment in São Caetano do Sul in southeastern Brazil, Space.com reported. He went to bed after feeding the 25 videos he reviewed into the DeTeCt program and then was surprised the next day.

“To my surprise, in the first video I noticed a different glow on the planet, but I didn’t pay much attention to it as I thought it might be something related to the parameters adopted, and I continued watching normally,” Pereira wrote to Space.com. “So as not to stop the captures in progress for fear that weather conditions would worsen, I didn’t check the first video.”

“I checked the result only on the morning of the 14th, when the program alerted me to the high probability of impact and verified that there was indeed a record in the first video of the night,” Pereira wrote.

Pereira sent the information to Marc Delcroix of the French Astronomical Society, who confirmed that the video had captured an impact that occurred at 6:39 p.m. EDT on Monday, Space.com reported.

“For me, it was a moment of great emotion, as I have been looking for a record of (such an) event for many years,” Pereira wrote.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter#Astronomer#Astronomical#Planet#Sa O Caetano#Sul#Detect#Cox Media Group
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
Bwog

Bwoglines: Rock Hits Jupiter Edition

Huh, I wonder what unidentified object hit Jupiter. Happening in the World: On Monday, astronomer José Luis Pereira captured a telescope image of an object hitting Jupiter. The European Space Agency (ESA) said that while the object was unknown, it was likely large and/or moving fast—which caused the bright flash Pereira was able to spot. Scientists are currently reviewing the footage and data to discern what this object was. However, Jupiter is well-accustomed to these impacts with the most recent being in August of 2019. Others occurred in 2018, 2016, 2012, 2010, and 2009, with the most famous impact being the comet Shoemaker-Levy in June of 1994. (Forbes)
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Something Large Just Smashed Into Jupiter

Poor old Jupiter. It's just hanging out there, being a gas giant, shepherding trojans, minding its own business, and boom. Smacked upside by a stray space rock. That's not necessarily unusual for Jupiter, actually. What is unusual is that someone happens to be looking and filming at just the right time - and this month, that happened, with sky-watchers around the globe catching an explosion in the planet's upper atmosphere. On 13 September 2021, at 22:39 UT, amateur astronomers recorded the bright flash of what appeared to be a Jupiter impact - namely Harald Paleske from Germany, who was recording the shadow of...
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

Astronomers Should be Willing to Look Closer at Weird Objects in the Sky

When purchasing a new phone or tablet, it is common practice to select the best technology that fits your needs within the available budget. This is also the strategy adopted by our research team at the Galileo Project, a new initiative to image unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) like those reported by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to the U.S. Congress on June 25, 2021.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Astronomers capture detailed images of 'dog-bone' asteroid

Astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile have captured the most detailed images yet of a dog bone-shaped asteroid named Kleopatra. New observations provided more accurate estimates for its shape and mass, and show the bizarrely-formed space rock is approximately 168 miles long. The recent study also shed light on how Kleopatra's two moons, AlexHelios and CleoSelene, were formed. Pictured: A size comparison between asteroid Kleopatra and northern Italy.
ASTRONOMY
B102.7

See Saturn and Jupiter Together

As we get ready for next week's equinox, which will officially usher in Autumn on the calendar, we've got a chance to see something pretty impressive in the sky above us this evening (September 17). According to Thrillist, tonight is the final opportunity for a while to see Jupiter and...
ASTRONOMY
Leader-Telegram

Jupiter as Galileo saw it

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy. Jupiter dominates the night sky this September. It was at its brightest last month, when it “reached opposition” – in the...
ASTRONOMY
Yale Daily News

Yale astronomer leads team in the study of an ultra-hot Jupiter

An international collaboration, led by a Yale astronomer, studied an exoplanet of similar size and mass to Jupiter with significantly higher surface temperatures. The planet, TOI-1518b, belongs to a category of gas giant exoplanets, commonly referred to as ultra-hot Jupiters, that are characterized by their high atmospheric temperatures and orbital proximity to their host stars. It was initially detected in late 2019 by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, which has aided in the discovery of other exoplanets. Samuel Cabot GRD ’24, a graduate student in Yale’s Department of Astronomy, along with colleagues at other institutions, studied the exoplanet in detail after its initial detection with the help of Yale’s Extreme Precision Spectrometer, EXPRES, which peered into its atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
southarkansassun.com

Jupiter Asteroid Impact: Astronomers See Ultra Rare Event [VIDEO]

A 100-meter asteroid just collided on the surface of Jupiter. Fortunately, a handful of amateur astronomers could photograph the very uncommon Jupiter asteroid collision in 2021. Every year, hundreds of asteroids collide with the Gas Giant. The planet, which is the biggest in the solar system, serves as a barrier...
ASTRONOMY
T3.com

Best telescope for beginners 2021: simple scopes for amateur astronomers

If you're thinking of getting into amateur astronomy, you'll need to equip yourself with one of the best beginner telescopes. We've surveyed the skies, and the product listings, to select the best telescopes for beginners – the term 'beginners' of course theoretically including both kids and adults. For more advanced options, you'll want to consult our general best telescope ranking, but all of these recommendations are those products that deliver value for money and a decent specification list to boot. Additionally, first-time stargazers won't get either bored or befuddled by the set up.
SCIENCE
INFORUM

Astro Bob: Jupiter impact discovery proves amateurs have what it takes

Amateur astronomers' passion, vigilance and free time have led to some amazing discoveries. They include new comets, asteroids and supernovae and this month, an impact flash observed at Jupiter. Amateur astronomy can be as simple as learning the constellations to looking for new extrasolar planets. Often, people will specialize in...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
vineyardgazette.com

Jupiter and the Moon

Tonight the gibbous moon appears near the bright planet Jupiter. The two are close, only five degrees apart and rising together in the east after sunset. The two aren’t too close, which makes it easy to see. Both are in the zodiacal constellation Capricornus, next to the zodiacal constellation Aquarius.
ASTRONOMY
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy