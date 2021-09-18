CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Cooper Launches 2021 Fall Tour: Set List, Video

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
 6 days ago
Alice Cooper returned to the road last night, launching his fall 2021 tour in Atlantic City, N.J. You can view videos from the show and the set list down below. "Everyone's trying to remember where everything is, all the little moves," Cooper told UCR ahead of the performance, which included several songs that appeared on his most recent studio album, Detroit Stories. "It's really just getting your wings back. I think everyone’s just happy to get back on stage -- it's almost to the point of being giddy."

Ultimate Classic Rock

