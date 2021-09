The Miami Dolphins were manhandled on Sunday, simply beaten up and down the field all afternoon. The Buffalo Bills came into South Florida looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, and they did it with a flourish. With a 35-0 final score, the game was never in doubt for Buffalo, and now Miami has to tighten the tourniquet around the most egregious gashes they sustained, lick the rest of their wounds, and figure out how to respond next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

