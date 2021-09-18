CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLaren insist there is still a 'gap' to Mercedes and Red Bull

By RacingNews365, Nigel Chiu
racingnews365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndreas Seidl believes McLaren still face a deficit to Mercedes and Red Bull on most Formula 1 tracks, despite Daniel Ricciardo's breakthrough victory at Monza. Team Principal Andreas Seidl is sure that McLaren do not have a car which is capable of fighting for victories every weekend, despite them taking their first win in nine years when Daniel Ricciardo made the top step of the podium at the Italian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris
Daniel Ricciardo
