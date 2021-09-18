CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Lebanon, PA

FORMER PITT COACH, RECRUITER PASSES AWAY

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 7 days ago

Former Pitt coach and recruiter Carl A. DePasqua passed away Wednesday in Mt. Lebanon at the age of 93. He was a three-sport athlete at Williamsport High School, and played quarterback, defensive back and single-wing fullback at Pitt from 1946 to 1949. He was also the head coach of the Panthers from 1969 to 1972. He would later recruit Joe Greene to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1968 during his time as an assistant with the team, and he also recruited future coach Dave Wannstedt to the Panthers.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Wannstedt

Comments / 0

Community Policy