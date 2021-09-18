FORMER PITT COACH, RECRUITER PASSES AWAY

Former Pitt coach and recruiter Carl A. DePasqua passed away Wednesday in Mt. Lebanon at the age of 93. He was a three-sport athlete at Williamsport High School, and played quarterback, defensive back and single-wing fullback at Pitt from 1946 to 1949. He was also the head coach of the Panthers from 1969 to 1972. He would later recruit Joe Greene to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1968 during his time as an assistant with the team, and he also recruited future coach Dave Wannstedt to the Panthers.