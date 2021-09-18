CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newslink is up with the latest UVA FB coverage ahead of the UNC game

Newslink is up with the latest UVA FB coverage ahead of the UNC game -- Chris Horne.

I want this game. I’m tired of hearing about UNC.

I want this game. I'm tired of hearing about UNC. ** -- hooshouse 09/14/2021 9:51PM. Same. Great night. I have never seen a more complete turn-around in a -- Skeets 09/15/2021 08:03AM. Was in the end zone crowd to greet him after he ran straight to us. Watched -- Hoodafan...
Herzlich was on Packer/Durham this AM discussing UVA’s game.

It looks like Mark Herzlich will be calling the game tomorrow. -- Kamikaze Hoo 09/10/2021 6:46PM. Herzlich was on Packer/Durham this AM discussing UVA's game. ** -- Mikeysurf 09/10/2021 7:11PM.
UNC vs. Georgia State: Game Preview

This week is important. I’ve heard it echoed a lot throughout the college football media ecosystem in the wake of the start of the season — you see the largest jump in a team, generally, between weeks one and two. In the preseason, it’s hard to simulate game speed — it’s harder still to simulate an opposing team punching you in the mouth. The simulation is over, and the Tar Heels got a dose of game speed last weekend in Blacksburg, and some of the hype trains that rode into Lane Stadium didn’t make the trip back.
UNC Football: Tar Heels move up in latest polls

The UNC Football program got back on track Saturday with a big win over Georgia State in what was a ‘get right’ game. After losing to Virginia Tech in Week 1, the Tar Heels bounced back and now sit at 1-1 before getting into the meat of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule beginning with Virginia next week.
UVA focuses on ending road game woes at North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia football will hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday, when the Cavaliers travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. Although UVA has won the last four meetings against UNC, this game also brings up a record that the Cavaliers are on the wrong side of: their road record. Over the past nine years, the 'Hoos are 7-37 on the road - losing all of their away games in 2020.
I read the article on Harrison Davis this morning in Newslink.

It was sad to think he feels under-appreciated for his time at UVA. I was a first year his fourth year and still recall his play against UNC in 1973. He was a tremendous athlete, and no doubt had to put up with a fair amount of ignorance 50 years ago. Those of us that follow UVA FB know just who he is, and what Davis, Rainey, Land and Merritt meant to the program and the University. Younger fans may not fully appreciate just what they accomplished, but he is right, it should not be forgotten.
I find myself rooting for UVA over UNC…am I crazy?

I find myself rooting for UVA over UNC…am I crazy? ** -- NCHokieFan 09/13/2021 10:09PM. Nope. #metoo didn't used to be that way, but dangit- UNC has earned it ** -- Riverguy 09/14/2021 12:42PM. For where things are right now I want UNC to win this one. ** -- OrlandoHokie...
UVA releases depth chart ahead of UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia is set to open ACC play on Saturday, when the Cavaliers travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. The Wahoos released their depth chart ahead of the match up on Monday morning. There are no notable changes on the chart between the second week and the...
The Scoop Podcast: George Pettaway, Zach Rice, Two Games in for UNC

The focus for North Carolina recruiting for the 2022 class is firmly set on a group of six players: running back George Pettaway, offensive tackle Zach Rice, wide receiver Andre Green, athlete Benji Gosnell, defensive back Will Hardy and safety Jake Pope. The Scoop Podcast dives into the recruitment of each player, where UNC stands, and what the plan is now midway through the month of September. Hosts Don Callahan and Ross Martin speak in-depth on Pettaway and Rice, two interesting recruitments to follow. Additionally, the duo go into UNC's 2021 season after the loss the Virginia Tech and the win over Georgia State.
Deep dive: How UVA might try to defend the Carolina passing game

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Last year, in North Carolina’s 44-41 loss to UVA in Charlottesville, UNC quarterback Sam Howell was 23-of-28 for 443 yards and four TDs. Of course, last year Howell, the 2021 preseason ACC Player of the Year, had Dyami Brown to catch 11...
UVA prepping for road test against No. 21 UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ‘Hoos have taken care of the Heels each of the last four meetings, and it’s a matchup that players say they need to win every year to take over the coastal division. “Is it going to be a fifth-year straight? Am I going to go...
UNC Basketball: Where Tar Heels stand in latest Bracketology

ESPN’s latest 68-team bracket projection features the new-look UNC basketball program as the 5-seed in the East Region. The North Carolina Tar Heels had a unique offseason that featured a mass exodus of post players and the retirement of their three-time national title-winning head coach. And while the sky may have seemed as if it were falling for a brief period, the hiring of former assistant coach Hubert Davis and his work on the NCAA transfer market quickly righted the ship in Chapel Hill.
UVA OC Robert Anae met with the media on Tuesday to discuss UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae met with the media on Tuesday. Anae discussed where he wants to see the Cavalier offense do next, while also sharing the challenges that lie ahead with facing North Carolina next weekend. Opening statement. I thought our guys got off to a...
WFT wins late; UVA at UNC tomorrow

It took an untimed 2nd field goal attempt after a NY Giants offsides but the Washington Football Team did beat the Giants last night. And UVA plays at North Carolina tomorrow night:
