Newslink is up with the latest UVA FB coverage ahead of the UNC game

The focus for North Carolina recruiting for the 2022 class is firmly set on a group of six players: running back George Pettaway, offensive tackle Zach Rice, wide receiver Andre Green, athlete Benji Gosnell, defensive back Will Hardy and safety Jake Pope. The Scoop Podcast dives into the recruitment of each player, where UNC stands, and what the plan is now midway through the month of September. Hosts Don Callahan and Ross Martin speak in-depth on Pettaway and Rice, two interesting recruitments to follow. Additionally, the duo go into UNC's 2021 season after the loss the Virginia Tech and the win over Georgia State.
