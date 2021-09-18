Newslink is up with the latest UVA FB coverage ahead of the UNC game

It was sad to think he feels under-appreciated for his time at UVA. I was a first year his fourth year and still recall his play against UNC in 1973. He was a tremendous athlete, and no doubt had to put up with a fair amount of ignorance 50 years ago. Those of us that follow UVA FB know just who he is, and what Davis, Rainey, Land and Merritt meant to the program and the University. Younger fans may not fully appreciate just what they accomplished, but he is right, it should not be forgotten.

