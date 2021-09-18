After trip to Texas, Arizona Volleyball looks to get Right at Home

After giving a scare to the Top team in the land, and taking another strong foe the distance, the Arizona Volleyball team returns home for the Wildcat Classic. While last weekend’s trip to Austin resulted in a pair of losses for Arizona Volleyball, including one at the hands of No. 1 Texas, there were plenty of wins to be had and momentum gained as they return to the friendly confines of the McKale Center this weekend for the Wildcat Classic.