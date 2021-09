ESPN College Gameday’s Kirk Herbstreit hammered the LSU Tigers defense after a dismal showing in the Tigers season-opening 38-27 upset loss to UCLA. “Last year, they’re a 5-5 football team, gave up 35 points a game, one of the worst defenses we’ve seen at LSU,” Herbstreit said on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday. “And then they’re going to come out, here we go 2021, and they’re going to try to get off to a quick start and you kind of see the same stuff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO