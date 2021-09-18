CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Spud, God bless you man. I pray you are feeling better really soon, and

By QBSacker Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Spud, God bless you man. I pray you are feeling better really soon, and -- QBSacker 09/18/2021 09:57AM. Good luck. Had mine a couple of weeks before vax was available (ugh) -- chicken 09/17/2021 9:25PM. Glad you are vaccinated. I hope you get better soon and I hope Mrs Spud...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Is it dishonest to show sympathy that you don’t really feel?

Adapted from an online discussion and continued from yesterday. Dear Carolyn: Yesterday’s response has me thinking — what if I want to be the kind of person who is a sympathetic shoulder to cry on? Is that still not presenting myself honestly?. As I think about it, there are plenty...
HEALTH
sportswar.com

God Bless your Dad, you and your family

My Dad, another big Hoo fan, had Alzheimer's disease for the last several years of his life. It was difficult, but had the strange benefit of giving us a lot of time to say farewell to him. My Mom died more quickly, and I was living in Madrid when she...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sportswar.com

God bless from you

Sorry you have to go through this. Hope she recovers quickly. ** -- chefhoo 09/16/2021 06:20AM. I’ve had low elevated temperature, fatigue, cough, head/sinus congestion, -- Tony BroncOak 09/16/2021 10:15AM. Monitor your O2 and stay on top of it. Covid put me in the hospital -- danceswithcavs 09/16/2021 3:58PM. Have...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fontanahoo
KATU.com

"Better You, Better Friends"

The science is in: friendship leads to healthier, happier lives. Studies have shown that those with stable, loving friendships are less likely to develop certain illnesses and more likely to heal from others; and loneliness has been identified as a significant risk factor for a number of serious conditions. Yet we still treat friendship as if it’s a nice luxury, instead of a requirement for a good life—and we live in a culture that encourages the kind of cutthroat competition and individualism that are incompatible with deep friendship. Glenda Shaw, author of the new book "Better You, Better Friends," joined to share how to deepen intimacy, set healthy boundaries, and build the essential friendships that are a vital part of a good life.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
sportswar.com

Sorry to hear that, hope you and Mrs. Spud recover by next Friday!

Spud, God bless you man. I pray you are feeling better really soon, and -- QBSacker 09/18/2021 09:57AM. Good luck. Had mine a couple of weeks before vax was available (ugh) -- chicken 09/17/2021 9:25PM. Glad you are vaccinated. I hope you get better soon and I hope Mrs Spud...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sportswar.com

God Bless Hurley

What a whirlwind the last two weeks have been. PapaHurlz passed away 9/12 -- Hurley09 09/21/2021 12:18PM. Great story. Salute to Mom who probably knew she'd be emorional, also. -- TomTurkey 09/21/2021 3:11PM. Condolences on your loss, holding you and your family close in prayer. ** -- BayHokie 09/21/2021 3:05PM.
RELIGION
sportswar.com

Thank God. Since you will be there I feel much better now.

Be cautious. You'll never find a more wretched hive of scum & villainy. ** -- KCHokie2 09/16/2021 9:10PM. I saw the very first one.. 1977.. I had the T-shirt to prove it! Other than -- Hokie535 09/17/2021 07:07AM. It's a reference to this clip & wasn't intended to be taken...
bluemountaineagle.com

The blessed man

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. We all can find ourselves in different situations at different times in our lives. In Psalm 1:1, the Bible tells us about three types of men and three different positions in which man can find himself.
RELIGION
North Platte Post

Mollette: Is God mad at you?

We all may have some issues with the past. Past problems, past mistakes, past sins, past decisions and past ignorance. We live and we learn if we are fortunate enough to live. Sadly, too many obituaries are of young adults who were barely starting life. Some young adults don't think that much about the past because so much of life is in front of them – they hope. Most of us believe life is in front of us. It’s difficult to imagine not existing, but as we all know, life ends.
RELIGION
mageenews.com

God is with you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, focus on the fact that He is with you. God is walking with you and guiding you. No matter what has happened, He will take what the enemy meant for evil and turn it around for your good! He always leads us where we need to be, so keep moving forward, trusting and having faith in God and His plan for you!–
RELIGION
sportswar.com

Yeah, and I'm not trying to make you feel bad for making me feel bad... LOL

My wife and I talk about the "Boca bubble" and how our kids' upbringing is very different from ours -- My oldest son has flown private 4 or 5 times because his BFF's dad is a hedge fund guy and they take my son with them on vacations -- and how do we keep them grounded. So topics like this make me think... as did your comments to me. I was thinking I WAS being somewhat grounded with the Honda Accord, but you've caused me to rethink that too.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wschronicle.com

The Chronicle’s Business of the Week: ‘When you look good, you feel good. And I love making people happy.’

If you’re looking for clothing that is different, that stands out above the rest and is extremely stylish, Fashion Overall is the place. Stopping by is a must!. I’ve never seen women’s shoes and sandals that made me speechless and the words dope and fly are understatements. Fashion Overall has something for men, women and children, from small to 4x. “If I don’t have something you’re looking for, I’ll do my best to find it. I love making people happy; it’s why I started my clothing business. When you look good, you feel good,” said owner and CEO Christina Astrop.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy