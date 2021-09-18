Spud, God bless you man. I pray you are feeling better really soon, and

The science is in: friendship leads to healthier, happier lives. Studies have shown that those with stable, loving friendships are less likely to develop certain illnesses and more likely to heal from others; and loneliness has been identified as a significant risk factor for a number of serious conditions. Yet we still treat friendship as if it’s a nice luxury, instead of a requirement for a good life—and we live in a culture that encourages the kind of cutthroat competition and individualism that are incompatible with deep friendship. Glenda Shaw, author of the new book "Better You, Better Friends," joined to share how to deepen intimacy, set healthy boundaries, and build the essential friendships that are a vital part of a good life.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO