Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rises to Range High

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

Shiba Inu (SHIB) yesterday reached the range high where it has been trading since May 2021. If the token breaks out of that area, it could begin a parabolic rise. SHIB currently ranks as the 47th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to Coingecko. The main “dog competitor” and also the younger brother of Dogecoin (DOGE) broke out of the descending triangle pattern and validated the falling resistance line as support.

STOCKS

