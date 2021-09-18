CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

PENN HILLS WOMAN SENTENCED FOR CHILD ENDANGERMENT

 7 days ago

A Penn Hills woman was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court for endangering the welfare of children and related crimes. 29-year-old Amanda Shaw entered guilty pleas to endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and disregarding traffic lanes. This was for an incident that happened on July 3rd of 2020. Two other counts of DUI and another count of child endangerment were not prosecuted.

