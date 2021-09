Are you a young Tiger fan who happens to be in a grade between Pre-K and 5th? If so, then you are eligible to become a “Bleacher Creature”. Shirts are now available at the Richard Woods Fieldhouse, via Mrs. Penny Banks. T-shirts are $8 and will get you in to each Daingerfield Tiger home varsity football game for free when you wear it to the game. As an added bonus, you will be able to run onto the field each home game from the Daingerfield Tunnel.

DAINGERFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO