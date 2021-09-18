CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EBRSO looking for suspect wanted for vehicle burglary

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Sheriff Detectives are looking for a man accused of vehicle burglary around 4500 Burbank Dr. During this investigation, it was learned that entry was made into the victims’ vehicle through an unlocked door and a purse containing credit cards was taken. Later on that day, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in the Baton Rouge area. Still shots of the suspect were obtained but a medical mask is obstructing his face.

