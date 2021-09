I have my father’s wide button nose, his trip-wire temper, and his talent for wielding words as weapons. For most of my life, these were things I despised about myself. My formative years began in 1994, when my mother and I followed my father from China to New York City. We quickly overstayed our visas and, at age 7, I went from being surrounded by family to keeping company with just my parents, hunger, and the constant fear of deportation. Our circumstances meant that Ma Ma and I were particularly dependent on Ba Ba. He had been an English-literature professor in China and arrived two years prior to get another degree, so he was fluent in the language we were just starting to learn. But his fearful pronouncements about life in America — trust no one, speak to no one, catch no one’s attention — kept us all the more tethered to the vicissitudes of his rage.

