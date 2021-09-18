CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers experience 'an exception' to norm in gut-wrenching loss to Tampa Bay Rays

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers entered Friday with a 13-6 record when scoring exactly four runs, a 52-3 record when leading after the seventh inning, a 53-1 record when leading after the eighth inning and a 12-7 record in extra innings. Those numbers have since changed — and...

www.freep.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers clinch winning record at Comerica Park for first time in 5 years

DETROIT – With their win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers guaranteed they will finish the season with a winning record at home for the first time in five years. The Tigers earned their 41st win at Comerica Park in style, beating the first-place White Sox...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Don't Blame the Rays for Taking the Blue Jays' Note Card

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. A Major League Baseball game can demand a staggering level of preparation. Analysts, coordinators, various members of the coaching staff: All will collaborate to find the weaknesses of their upcoming opponent and how best to attack them. Just about every aspect of the game can be tailored for the specific matchup. This includes the pitching, obviously, but also the signs, the defensive positioning—almost everything.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Skubal expected to start as Detroit hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (89-53, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-76, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +133, Rays -154; over/under is 9...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 2B Willi Castro, SS Niko Goodrum for Casey Mize

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Tigers lineup:. CF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. LF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B...
MLB
fantasydata.com

Tampa Bay Rays Roster

Shane McClanahan Strikes Out Seven, Saddled With The Loss. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (9-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven during Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He was activated ahead of Sunday's start against the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list. The left-hander was brilliant on Sunday, limiting Detroit to two hits over five innings while fanning seven. His only mistake was surrendering a solo shot to Tigers catcher Eric Haase in the fourth inning. Tampa Bay was unable to muster any runs against Wily Peralta, saddling McClanahan with the loss. The southpaw owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 135:36 K: BB over 115 1/3 innings in 2021. McClanahan is scheduled to start in Saturday's game against the Marlins. The 24-year-old has been the Rays most reliable pitcher, and managers can start him with confidence in the fantasy baseball playoffs.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers at Rays Preview: Detroit looks to avoid series loss behind Tarik Skubal

So far, not good for the Detroit Tigers in their four-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays. After dropping the first game on Thursday night, 5-2, the good guys made a valiant effort to even the series but fell short in extra innings, 7-4. Because it is an even number of games between the two teams, Detroit still has a chance to walk away with a split if things go well.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers at Rays Preview: Mize looks to even things up in Tampa Bay

This weekend’s four-game road series between the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays got off to a clunky start on Thursday night when the visitors fell to the hometown boys, 5-2, in a game that the good guys got beat by a superior bullpen. The good news is that the Tigers get three more tries to antagonize the American League East Division leaders.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live scoring updates, leaderboard

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 73 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (3-8, 3.89 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Michael Wacha (3-4, 5.54 ERA). Tigers lineup: TBA. Live updates. Can't see the latest from Twitter? If not, refresh the...
MLB

