CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Lost Gem: William DeVaughn mid-70s dance song unvaulted

soultracks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic soul music fans know the name William DeVaughn for his platinum selling 1974 single, “Be Thankful For What You’ve Got.” The song became DeVaughn’s calling card, and opened up opportunities for him around the world. On DeVaughn’s next album, working again with producer Frank Fioravanti, he recorded a number...

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Sarah Dash of Labelle dies at age 76

(September 20, 2021) We are in mourning sharing the news that we didn't expect today about an iconic star. Sarah Dash, one-third of the pioneering female vocal group Labelle and a multi-talented artist in her own right, has died at age 76. No cause of death has been revealed, but it was unexpected.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Devaughn
soultracks.com

First Listen: The Temptations and Smokey Robinson team on nighttime gem

(September 24, 2021) When two Hall of Fame legends get together, magic can happen. And as the iconic quintet The Temptations belatedly celebrate their 60th anniversary, Otis Williams and company have brought in their longtime friend and Motown hitmaker, Smokey Robinson, to help create some enchantment. Robinson wrote the group's first hits more than a half century ago, and he returns as composer and co-performer on the brand new single, "Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No," the first release from the Tempts' recent studio sessions.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Temptations Celebrate 60th Anniversary With New Smokey Robinson-Penned Song

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Temptations, and they’re marking the occasion with the release of the new Smokey Robinson-penned song “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No.” It will appear on their upcoming Temptations 60 LP, and you can hear it right now. Robinson wrote many of the Temptations’ most enduring songs, including “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” This new song was executive-produced by Otis Williams, the sole founding members of the Temptations still in the group, and features keyboardist Dave Garfield, bassist Freddie Washington, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Why September 24, 1991 Was the Best Day in Music History

(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Soul Music
ComicBook

CHVRCHES Releases Cover of Iconic The Lost Boys Song "Cry Little Sister"

The Joel Schumacher-directed vampire movie The Lost Boys has been a beloved horror movie since it was first unleashed in theaters back in 1987 for a number of reasons, one of which was its soundtrack. While the film has a number of memorable tracks, Gerard McMann's "Cry Little Sister" would arguably be considered its theme, with synth-pop band CHVRCHES releasing a cover of the song they created for the Netflix film Nightbooks, which you can listen to above. Having recently collaborated with filmmaker John Carpenter for a series of remixes, this is only their latest instance of embracing the world of horror.
MUSIC
metalinjection

UNLEASHED Goes To War On New Song "The King Lost His Crown"

Unleashed is back after three years of silence with a new record titled No Sign of Life due out November 12. Unleashed is now streaming the album's debut single "The King Lost His Crown", which vocalist Johnny Hedlund said is a conceptual follow-up to the band's 2018 record The Hunt for White Christ.
MUSIC
Billboard

Shawn Mendes Needs a Mid-Song Guitar Swap for This Powerful Billie Eilish Cover

Shawn Mendes has been a fan of Billie Eilish's for quite some time now, and he used his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance to show his fellow pop star some love. On Tuesday, Mendes put his stamp on "Happier Than Ever," the title track from Eilish's most recent album, in the Live Lounge and used both an acoustic and electric guitar in his performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
this song is sick

Understory Unveils Third Song Together, Radiant Dance Track “Dividing Line”

Today we are introducing you to two brilliant Oakland musicians who have merged together for a wonderful marriage of their sounds. Singer Tokay makes striking indie dance tracks, while producer John F. Hennessy usually dabbles in the more melodic dubstep side of EDM. Joined as their new project Understory, they’ve been churning out tunes with a unique touch—like “Dividing Line”, released last week.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

First Listen: Soul man Curtis Harding captures Motown vibe on "Can't Hide It"

(September 22, 2021) Curtis Harding is an artist who has raised soul revivalism to an art form. His music captures the sound of late 1960s and early 1970s soul and funk, both instrumentally and vocally. Lyrically, his songs tell stories tell stories about people facing personal crisis or who are trying to exorcise their own demons. That was true of the tunes found on his very good 2017 album Face Your Fears and it’s also the case for “Can’t Hide It” Harding’s new single from his upcoming album If Words Were Flowers.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Ronnie Wright and Joyya Marie are "In Awe"

(September 22, 2021) Over the past six years, visitors to this site have come to learn about and appreciate the soul music talent that comes from Portland, Oregon. And perhaps no person has done more to bring that talent to the forefront than Ronnie Wright. In 2015, Wright lead the collaborative effort Bespeak Love, a highly regarded album that featured some of Portland’s talented R&B performers. Three years later, Wright returned with a.k.a Bespeak, his debut solo album.
PORTLAND, OR
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
Vibe

Dreamville’s Lute Announces His Debut Album ‘Gold Mouf’ Featuring Ari Lennox, Little Brother, And More

Dreamville rapper Lute has shared the tracklist for his official debut album Gold Mouf. The LP is set to release on Oct. 4. The Charlotte, N.C.-bred rapper uploaded the title and features for the album on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 20), with the caption “I Heard Yall.” With 13 songs, the album features Little Brother, JID, Saba, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, WESTSIDE Boogie, and more. Through his music, Lute has opened up about his battle with anxiety. The story of the project has been shared through the rappers’ digital series Gold Mouf Chronicles. He has spoken about multiple family members having...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

First Listen: Deniece Williams returns with a "Kiss"

(September 24, 2021) One of the true musical darlings in the 1970s and 80s, Deniece Williams brought her crystalline soprano voice and her underrated songwriting skills to the R&B world, topping the charts with such diverse, irresistible songs as "Silly," "Black Butterfly" and countless other gems. She then followed with an equally impressive Gospel career that helped establish her as one of the great voices of her generation.
MUSIC
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy