CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delhi, NY

Delhi football marks 20th anniversary of state title team

By Nick Richardson Staff Writer
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNVOK_0c0FCBnM00
FileDelhi Bulldogs Brian Neale (44), Bill Shaw (56) and other teammates carry head coach Dave Kelly off the field after their victory over Cambridge in the New York State Class C Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2001, in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. At left is Jason Hadley.

It’s not easy to remember things that happened 20 years ago. But for the members of the 2001 Delhi football team, memories of that dream season are likely clear as day.

When Delhi hosts Walton at Dave Kelly Field on Saturday, the Bulldogs will be marking the 20th anniversary of the 2001 squad that won the New York State Class C Championship. More than 20 former players and coaches are expected to be in attendance and will be honored at halftime.

Among that group will be Kelly himself as well as Brett Sohns, a senior running back and defensive back on the 2001 squad.

When Sohns looks back on that magical season 20 years later, he remembers so much more than just what happened on the field.

“A championship run that we had is a marathon for everybody involved,” he said. “And the unique thing about that is not only that you’re playing sports but you’re also in the classroom and in the community and you have your family. I think juggling all those things at the same time would probably be the thing that I remember the most.”

The 2001 Bulldogs were a dominant squad that finished with a 12-1 record, scored 421 points and allowed just 150.

Four Delhi players earned All-State honors that season: linebacker Brian Neale (first team), quarterback Chris Clark (second team), offensive lineman Bill Shaw (third team), and defensive back Mike Barnes (third team).

The dream season ended at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse with a 39-21 victory over Cambridge (Section II) in the championship game.

Sohns said the camaraderie of that team — some of them had been playing together for a decade — and their desire to win for each other was what made it special.

“We worked out together in the summers, we worked out together in the offseason. We had a tradition of winning even since Pee Wee,” he said. “Whether we were playing basketball together or football together we were a team that didn’t take kindly to losing. Did we think we were gonna win every game? I don’t know that we thought that, and frankly we didn’t win every game; we lost one to Walton. But we came out thinking that we were gonna play hard and we were gonna win.”

Kelly’s name is synonymous with Delhi football, as evidenced by the fact that the Bulldogs’ field is named after him. In almost 50 years as head coach, he amassed 272 victories and four section titles. But even amongst all those teams over the years, he can still vividly recall the unique character of his 2001 squad.

“The thing that impressed me as much as anything was that a lot of the guys were very unselfish and very team-oriented, and each player seemed to take the responsibility of his position very seriously and didn’t want to be the one to mess up the play on offense or be the defender that the other team took advantage of,” Kelly said. “They were very responsible that way.”

While Delhi frequently won by double-digit margins on its road to the state title, it’s strength lay in the different ways it could win games.

“We had enough ability and enough line play that we could do a lot of the things that we wanted to do,” Kelly explained. “We could throw the ball… or we could grind it out. It’s largely whatever we thought we could do the best against our opponent.”

No opponent loomed larger for Delhi than its old rivals Walton. The Warriors handed the Bulldogs their only loss in the 2001 campaign, an 8-6 slugfest in the regular season finale that actually allowed Walton to finish ahead of Delhi in the division standings.

Sohns said that defeat provided a necessary ego check for the Bulldogs.

“The coaches that had brought us up through the ranks, they had what we thought was a pretty fine-tuned machine and we were putting up serious points on the scoreboard. We put up 60 points two weeks in a row,” he said. “Then you go and you lose to Walton and you’re like, ‘Gosh, maybe we’re not as good as we think.’ That’s healthy; that’s a healthy thing if you’re going through the marathon of a season to keep you focused on the task at hand.”

Kelly, Sohns, and the rest of the Bulldogs would get their revenge in the Section IV Championship when Delhi defeated Walton 20-6.

“We thought that we were a better team than Walton but we didn’t prove it in the regular season,” Kelly said. “In the sectional final where we met again we proved it that time which was very important.”

In some respects, the section championship may have been the biggest game of the season for Delhi. After edging Weedsport 21-14 in the state quarterfinals, the Bulldogs rolled past Salamanca 28-8 in the semifinals and finally downed Cambridge in the title game.

Kelly said that after the Walton game, he felt that he didn’t have to do too much to motivate his team.

“One of the things after the Walton game that stood out through the sectionals was that, even in practice, the coaches didn’t have to say that much in terms of being super critical because the players did it themselves,” he explained. “In other words, if they caught someone who wasn’t concentrating in practice, they’d get on ‘em themselves. It was just something that was taken care of.”

Sohns remembers the enthusiastic support the team received from the community during their title run, with friends and family members making the long road trips to each successive game.

“These games aren’t close; if you want to go from Delhi to Syracuse, you’re talking a two-and-a-half-hour commute,” he said. “You’d look into the stands and you’d see thousands of people in the stands.”

Kelly, who retired in 2013, still lives in the area, while Sohns now resides in Saratoga Springs. Both men are excited to be able to see their old teammates and reflect on the memories of that season that will connect them with each other forever.

“It’s always good to see them,” Kelly said. “This one looks like it’s going to be a good day.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NY
City
Delhi, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Delhi, NY
Education
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
City
Walton, NY
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Basketball#Kelly Field#American Football
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Americans take largest lead against Europe in Ryder Cup

The pressure and drama so typical of the Ryder Cup finally arrived on Saturday, with one big difference. The suspense was whether Europe could try to make a game of it. The Americans held their own over the final hour as Dustin Johnson completed a perfect week of team play and Scottie Scheffler delivered the biggest putt of his young career.
GOLF
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
133
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy