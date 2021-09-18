CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Buy a Disassembled Lamborghini Countach If You’re Feeling Brave

By Kristin V. Shaw
For the right wrencher (or someone with a fair amount of cash and a good body shop connection) this project car has potential. With the launch of the new Countach at Pebble Beach a few weeks ago, the poster car of the 80s and 90s has seen another bump in popularity. You might be thrilled to hear that a rare 1982 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S is up for sale, and it’s estimated to sell between $200,000 and $250,000. A spectacular bargain, perhaps, considering that typically you might pay half a million dollars (give or take a few Benjamins) for a Countach of this vintage.

