Skatebird's Cute Skateboarding Birds Are, Like All of Us, Just Trying Their Best

Mattel’s He-Man is back in vogue. Less than two months after Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix’s fantastic all-ages sequel to the 1980s series), the streaming service has come out with yet another reboot, the CG-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. While this new version shares its title with the ’80s show, they have little else in common, apart from a few bullet points of the basic He-Man premise: good-guy toy wields a power sword that turns him into an übermensch, cackling skull-man bad-guy toy wants the sword and/or the power. Nearly everything else is a stark departure. And while this may irk those who took issue with the ways Revelation shifted the narrative focus away from the stars of the 1980s show, it’s worth remembering that these series are largely meant for children — especially this new one, an adequate, breezy, zippy adventure with teenage protagonists.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO