Video Games

Skatebird's Cute Skateboarding Birds Are, Like All of Us, Just Trying Their Best

By Rebekah Valentine
IGN
 7 days ago

Some games are inspired by the developer's deep, personal experiences. Others are sparked by real-world events, or love of other media. For Skatebird developer Megan Fox, it all began with a gif of a bird on a skateboard. Fox is a seasoned developer, having worked in AAA on LEGO Universe...

Polygon

Netflix’s other He-Man reboot feels like it was written by a 5-year-old, in all the best ways

Mattel’s He-Man is back in vogue. Less than two months after Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix’s fantastic all-ages sequel to the 1980s series), the streaming service has come out with yet another reboot, the CG-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. While this new version shares its title with the ’80s show, they have little else in common, apart from a few bullet points of the basic He-Man premise: good-guy toy wields a power sword that turns him into an übermensch, cackling skull-man bad-guy toy wants the sword and/or the power. Nearly everything else is a stark departure. And while this may irk those who took issue with the ways Revelation shifted the narrative focus away from the stars of the 1980s show, it’s worth remembering that these series are largely meant for children — especially this new one, an adequate, breezy, zippy adventure with teenage protagonists.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Skatebird review: It’s no Tony Hawk, but it features tiny hawks

Skatebird review: It’s no Tony Hawk, but it features tiny hawks. “Skatebird's rough skating mechanics are offset by its charming internet-age humor.”. The skateboarding game genre has a lot of established royalty. If you’re looking for something very arcade-y, you play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, while Skate 2 or 3 will offer a slightly more realistic (but still entirely bombastic) experience. Regardless of how you look at it, these two franchises own the skating genre, much like Call of Duty and Battlefield own multiplayer shooters. There are others out there, but they don’t stack up.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

SkateBIRD does a fancy kickflip onto Steam and itch.io as it's out now

Combining tiny little fancy birds with skateboarding is highly unusual but it continues to show how indie developers will try things AAA won't. SkateBIRD is exactly that and it's out now. Of course since you're only tiny, so are the skateparks which are all made from random everyday objects. You...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

SkateBIRD Xbox review: A feathery skateboarding game held back by flawed movement

SkateBIRD is all about Birb, a player-customized winged animal with a singular (and unusual) passion: skateboarding. SkateBIRD asks the question "What if Tony the Hawk instead?" and scratches an itch for skateboarding game fans that have been missing a new game recently. The finished product is an accessible entry that combines goofy skateboarding and an unimportant plot with old-school collectibles and a killer soundtrack, and SkateBIRD does a lot of this pretty well.
VIDEO GAMES
Tony Hawk
Megan Fox
TechSpot

SkateBIRD

Skatebird is a cute and original arcade skating game supported by great music, but the skating itself is crude, the objectives are boring, and the camera is a regular hassle. SkateBIRD is a wonderful skateboarding game that plays familiar to THPS, but is as much its own game to separate the two.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is the latest instalment in the popular Disney franchise. Join your favourite Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Ariel, Elsa, Anna, Goofy, and Olaf on brand new adventures across six Disney-themed worlds. Check out the Nintendo Switch trailer for a look at some Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition gameplay. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition releases on Nintendo Switch in December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Is Up for Preorder

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. In a perhaps unlikely turn of events, this is a 3D game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting? Even if that's not what you were expecting, I think it looks pretty awesome. It's now available to preorder (see it at Amazon).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find Chapter 2 Secret Boss

Follow these steps to complete the Secret Boss battle:. Spamton's Shop is located in the Trash Zone before Cyber City. Talk to the sentient garbage can with the googly eyes for their account of a "little funny guy" muttering something about deals to the west. Walk all the way to the left until you reach a dead end with a black gaping hole in the wall. It might look like a part of the scenery, but it's actually the entrance to Spamton's shop.
VIDEO GAMES
#Skateboards#Street Skateboarding#Birds#Lego Universe#Spartan Fist#Gif#Ea
IGN

Surprising an IRL Hero with the Ultimate Nintendo Switch Reward

Presented by USAA Insurance IGN and USAA Insurance teamed up to reward deserving fans and real-life heroes in this series called IGN's Supply Drop. Meet Jessica Moser, President of the Military Spouses Club and avid USO volunteer. Besides being a loving mother of two daughters and a military wife, she spends most of her day volunteering at military bases to provide support for military families. Because of Jessica's humility and selflessness, we decided to reward her with the ultimate Nintendo Switch surprise so her entire family can stay connected no matter where they're deployed. Thank you Jessica for all that you do to support military families!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spider-Man Fan Recreates Classic Movie Posters Using Only Images From Insomniac's Games

A graphic designer has recreated multiple Spider-Man movie posters using only assets from Insomniac's Spider-Man games on PlayStation 5 to do so. Twitter user @ursRockrider has so far recreated the posters for Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 with impeccable accuracy. By the use of PS5 in the hashtags, it's safe to assume the PlayStation 5 versions of Spider-Man (2018) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales were used over the PlayStation 4 versions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem - Official Launch Trailer

Help Wednesday, Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley save their family home in The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, a 3D adventure for up to four players. This house is brimming with scares, so you'll need to hold your nerve in order to unearth its hidden secrets. Play as each character, and use their unique abilities to find lost relics as you explore the mansion. The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Wiki Guide

This boss fight is a lot of fun because it’s kind of like fighting the Kena world version of Doctor Strange. The Mask Maker uses a lot of tricks rather than big melee attacks, although they have that too — don’t worry. When the fight begins, the Mask Maker will likely disappear. Get ready to dodge because they’re more than likely going to appear right behind you and begin a three slash combo.
VIDEO GAMES
MyStateline.com

Best of Let’s Try It!

A montage of some really fun Let’s Try It! things we have tried over the past couple months! From St. Patrick’s Day donuts to our announcement going daily!
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Summerboard electric skateboard: Shred the streets like a mountain

There's electric skateboards, and then there's the Summerboard, the electric skateboard with motorized caster wheels. It gives you the feeling of snowboarding anywhere you can ride a skateboard. I spent a few weeks getting comfortable on it and, right off the bat, I'll tell you it's not easy to learn, but it is wildly fun once everything clicks.
BICYCLES
IGN

Walkthrough Part 28 - Impact Site - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 28 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen and the others journey to Ulzebek and get a lead on where to find a starship. Conveniently, it may be nearby in the Berg Volcano. 00:00 - Gameplay: Fast-Traveling to Ulzebek 00:38 - Cutscene: Back in Ulzebek 02:08 - Cutscene: Reading the Historical Records 04:52 - Skit: Liberated Calaglia 05:51 - Skit: Hootle's Plumage 07:31 - Gameplay: Fast-Traveling to Sandinus Ravine 08:25 - Gameplay Location: Zionne Mine Tunnels 09:59 - Gameplay Location: Berg Volcano 33:37 - Cutscene: It's Going to Cause Chaos 34:35 - Boss: Efreet Malum 43:16 - Cutscene: Different Than Other Zeugles 44:25 - Berg Volcano Gameplay Continued 45:20 - Cutscene: The Past Meets the Present For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ruins Rot Locations

This part of the Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide includes how to find all Rot in the Ruins. Scroll to see all Rot locations in the Ruins in Kena, or use our interactive map!. The Rot in the Ruins must all be collected as part of the story. Ruins Rot...
VIDEO GAMES

