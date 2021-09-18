Week 2 NFL picks, odds, 2021 best bets from legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

The Week 2 NFL schedule will get started with a divisional clash on Thursday and end with another one on Monday. The Giants and Washington will meet for the 179th time on Thursday Night Football as both teams look to avoid falling into 0-2 holes in the NFC East. Four days later, the Packers will host the Lions in a series that dates back to 1930 and has seen Green Bay win the last four. These two games have vastly different Week 2 NFL spreads at Caesars Sportsbook, as Washington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds, while the Packers are laying 10.5 points.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO