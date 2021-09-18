CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 NFL picks, odds, 2021 best bets from legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Russell Wilson can make history on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks host the Tennessee Titans. With one more victory, the 32-year-old quarterback will earn his 100th career win and join Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win their 100th game in their 10th season. On Sunday, Wilson faces a Titans team that was blown out last week by Arizona, 38-13. Seattle is a six-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which NFL picks and NFL parlays should you make?

The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
Russell Wilson
chatsports.com

NFL betting: Three props for Week 1

If you're anything like me, you're still recovering from fantasy football draft season. Hundreds of dollars invested and many, many hours of research later, we'd like to think that we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from most offensive players across the league. With player prop betting,...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 2, 2021: Model backing Falcons, Bears

The Week 2 NFL schedule will get started with a divisional clash on Thursday and end with another one on Monday. The Giants and Washington will meet for the 179th time on Thursday Night Football as both teams look to avoid falling into 0-2 holes in the NFC East. Four days later, the Packers will host the Lions in a series that dates back to 1930 and has seen Green Bay win the last four. These two games have vastly different Week 2 NFL spreads at Caesars Sportsbook, as Washington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds, while the Packers are laying 10.5 points.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 1 odds: Why the Seahawks, Broncos and more are your best bets

The NFL is back! There's a full slate of games this weekend, so let's jump in!. Here are my five favorite bets on the NFL card (with all odds via FOX Bet). Washington Football Team (-.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers. This game is a prime spot to fade an offseason...
NFL

