Auburn unveils alternate helmets for ‘White Out’ game with Penn State

By Tom Green
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Auburn is fully embracing the theme in Happy Valley. With No. 10 Penn State hosting No. 22 Auburn for its annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium, the Tigers on Saturday revealed their uniform combination for the big game -- and unveiled an alternate helmet that suits the night’s theme. Auburn will wear its usual all-white jerseys for the road matchup in State College, Penn., with one slight tweak: The team’s helmets will have white facemasks.

