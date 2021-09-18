Auburn unveils alternate helmets for ‘White Out’ game with Penn State

LSU (2-1) at Mississippi State (2-1) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 3 Of the four SEC players with at least 20 receptions this season will be in Saturday’s LSU-Mississippi State game. Mississippi State WR Makai Polk has 25 receptions for 226 yards and one TD and RB Jo’quavious Marks has 22 receptions for 94 yards and one TD and LSU WR Kayshon Boutte has 20 receptions for 223 yards and six touchdowns. The only other SEC player with at least 20 receptions is Ole Miss WR Dontario Drummond, who has 20 for 339 yards and four TDs. Mississippi State and UTSA are the only teams in the nation with two players with 20 or more receptions in 2021.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO