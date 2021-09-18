CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Vandalism or Art? Horsetooth Rock Spray Paint Taggers Strike Again

In Fort Collins, we all cherish Horsetooth Reservoir. While there's a time and a place for spray paint art, this ain't it. A group of firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority were recently rescue training at Horsetooth Reservoir when they discovered some rocks in distress. Poudre Fire posted on Twitter that they were "saddened to see such a beautiful area defaced," reminding everyone who visits Horsetooth to "please respect the areas we are so lucky to share."

Troubling Vandalism Found at Colorado Park

A park in Colorado was hit with a considerable amount of vandalism including graffiti with troubling messaging as well as seemingly random destruction of property. The vandalism took place on the morning of Friday, September 17th in Colorado Springs. The park, John Venezia Park, is located at the corner of Briargate and Union Boulevards. The city of Colorado Springs announced the vandalism likely shortly after it took place.
