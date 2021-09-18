CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

How Kentucky's colleges are handling COVID-19

By Adam K. Raymond
Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — One month into the fall semester, Kentucky’s major public universities have avoided large outbreaks of COVID-19 and helped their campuses reach vaccination rates that far exceed the rest of the state. But some critics think there’s still more to do to keep students, staff, faculty and their families safe.

