CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

This Denim Tears Capsule Honours The Windrush Generation

By Alex Kessle r
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of concept store Machine-A’s efforts to spotlight exciting independent labels from across the globe, it has unveiled a capsule from the LA-based Denim Tears to coincide with London Fashion Week. Designer Tremaine Emory joined forces with the London-based artist and curator Khalid Wildman to create a collection that reflects history and shared experiences. “It’s not a collaboration, it’s a friendship which has grown into us making art together,” says Emory of their partnership.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Statue celebrating the NHS’s Windrush nurses unveiled in London

A statue commemorating the 40,000 Windrush and Commonwealth midwives and nurses who have answered the call to work for the NHS has been unveiled in London. The granite sculpture of a woman holding a baby outside the Whittington hospital in Holloway was erected after a three-year campaign and crowdfunding effort by the Nubian Jak Community Trust and its founder, Jak Beula.
SOCIETY
Highsnobiety

Denim Tears Drops Levi's at PROCELL Before Taking The Met

It's appropriate that Denim Tears' biggest drop to date is, arguably, its remixed Levi's jeans. The repurposed denim, printed or stitched with puffy cotton wreath shapes, has been a smash hit since its launch in January 2020, and it's only just now seeing re-release to commemorate a very special occasion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

10 Autumn Investment Buys To Borrow From London’s Street-Style Set

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The street-style set was out in full force at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2022. From the vibrant outfits spotted at Fashion East’s buzzy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Generation#Denim Tears#African#British#Empire Windrush#Nhs#The Home Office#Jamaican
hypebeast.com

Denim Tears Tells the History of "Empire Windrush Nineteen Forty Eight"

Machine-A is known for consistently tapping into some of the industry’s most exciting and relevant designers, and for its latest spectacle the Soho, London-based boutique is putting the spotlight on Denim Tears. The Tremaine Emory-helmed label isn’t afraid of making a statement, previously coming together with a host of brands...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Ian Berry on His Denim History Discoveries in Genoa

Artist Ian Berry’s chosen medium is denim, and over his career he has used the material to create everything from 3D flowers to slice-of-life portraits. But a recent commission brought his preferred art form and denim history together in one piece. Ian’s latest piece is a depiction of Italian general Giuseppe Garibaldi, who was recorded wearing jeans in both text and paintings. “Garibaldi in Jeans” was revealed during the city’s Genova Jeans event and is on view at the Museo del Risorgimento. Read on to find out more about how Ian’s tribute to the city of Genoa came together and what he learned about the history of denim during his visit. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL
Vogue

Simone Rocha On 10 Years Of Putting Women Centre Stage

It’s been a decade since Simone Rocha launched her eponymous label. With it, she’s firmly established an instantly recognisable aesthetic that combines the traditionally effeminate with a unique, macabre spirit. There’s no denying her commercial success either: the brand boasts an enviable roster of global stockists and flagships in London, New York and Hong Kong. Despite the heights she’s reached, the designer, with her endearing chuckle, is feeling grounded as she reflects on the past 10 years. “I’m incredibly proud and humbled,” she says. “It's made me quite restless, but totally resilient.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

3 Eco-Minded Designers On How They’re Championing Sustainability This Season

London Fashion Week has been a hotbed for sustainably-minded designers in recent years, from the likes of Richard Malone to Bethany Williams and Priya Ahluwalia. In fact, there seems to be a real sense of community among those seeking to take a new, more conscious approach – with Phoebe English even setting up a WhatsApp group for creatives working in this space to share their knowledge with one another.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue

Collection

“Humor and glamour” are the two spirits of Chopova Lowena’s spring 2022 collection, per the designers. What a welcome idea in a season of re-emergence dressing that has hewed, surprisingly, to either the serious or the sexual. Watching the spring 2022 season unfold in New York and London so far, I’m wondering where the real new ideas are amidst the classic, breezy separates and slinky strappy little things. Must every collection have a sexy top or a lady dress? Is there no other way?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

When Harry Met Harris: Fashion’s Inspiring Duo Talk Harry Styles, Missoma & The Beauty Of Fluidity

Harry Lambert has told the story of how he met Harris Reed countless times. “I feel like I say it with no emotion now,” he tells Vogue. But listening to the pair finish one another’s sentences during a snatched moment at London Fashion Week, the energy between them is electric. This is a partnership that has seen both their work (Harry’s styling; Harris’s demi-couture) appear on the world stage, quite literally, in Harry Styles’s tour wardrobes. But more important than the celebrities they dress, theirs is a creative, nurturing collaboration that encourages them both to do what they do best: create fashion moments without borders or labels. Their latest project? The Harris Reed X Missoma collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The SS22 Fashion East Show Had Some Viral Moments

Fashion East shows are notoriously expressive – and the spring/summer 2022 showcase did not disappoint. Guests descended on the ICA to witness the work of London’s most exciting fledgling talents: Jawara Alleyne unveiled a static presentation within the space; Maxmilian and Chet Lo had models walk a physical runway; and Goom Heo and HRH presented their collections digitally. And as per London Fashion Week tradition, the Fashion East show had more than a few social-media friendly moments.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

At Simone Rocha, Wet-Look Hair Gets A Religious Twist

It’s an exciting time for Simone Rocha, who celebrated her brand’s 10 year anniversary last week with a party at Dover Street Market, where she unveiled a series of limited-edition tablecloths made using fabrics from her archive. Next, on 20 September, she presented her spring/summer 2022 collection in the medieval Church of St Bartholomew – a fitting backdrop for what was an ode to religious childhood rituals and the sacred bond between mother and child.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This Fall’s Workwear-Inspired Suits Take the Stiffness Out of Tailoring

Although most commonly associated with tailored business wear, the suit is simply a set of matching pieces. This is equally true of the austere flannel suit and its workwear cousins. For years, brands such Le Mont St Michel in France and American stalwart Dickies have offered utilitarian two-piece garments. Designers have often drawn on such uniforms for inspiration, and, over the past few years, brands such as Nigel Cabourn, Acne and Universal Works have all offered hard wearing outerwear and trousers in coordinating fabrics. More recently, traditional tailoring brands have taken the baton back, adopting workwear cuts, materials and techniques in their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

5 Things To Know About Roksanda’s ‘Women In Motion’ SS22 Collection

After last season’s epic film starring Vanessa Redgrave and her family, Roksanda Ilinčić felt emboldened to try another presentation format: dance. “I find quite a lot of beauty in opening new doors,” the Serbian designer says of sharing her ideas in beguiling new ways. Here, the key takeaways from Roksanda’s spring/summer 2022 show, a beautiful explosion of colour and a sign of the times.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Fashion brands should offer repair services to reduce the number of clothes thrown away, British Fashion Council says

Consumers should buy half as many clothes and retailers should offer in-store repairing services to combat fashion industry’s impact on the climate, the chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC) has said.Caroline Rush, who is also the organiser of London Fashion Week, has called on fashion brands to reduce the number of new clothes they sell and focus on selling second-hand products.In the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion Report, released this week, she encouraged shoppers to buy 50 per cent fewer new clothes to counter the fast fashion cycle.The report found that the fashion industry currently uses 98 million...
APPAREL
Vogue

7 Young Designers Who Left Their Mark On LFW

After two seasons of digital presentations, London Fashion Week returned to its glorious physical form for spring/summer 2022. As always, the schedule was jam-packed with promising young designers demonstrating the creative brilliance that the city is renowned for. With debuts from Chet Lo via Fashion East, S.S. Daley, Feben and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Spiky Y2K Buns, Gentle Waves And More Hair Trends To Try From London Fashion Week

After a pandemic-sized hiatus, London Fashion Week was back in the flesh for spring/summer 2022, with high-voltage shows and jaw-dropping presentations. Naturally, seeing the clothes and make-up IRL felt revelatory, but there was something about witnessing the hair that felt particularly special. And that’s because of the intricate textures. Where visually high-impact blunt bobs and sharp fringes ruled the runways of recent seasons past, spring/summer 2022 was much more tactile, with various iterations of the wet look dominating throughout, at Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha and more. Elsewhere there were hyper-natural waves at Supriya Lele, spiky ’90s meets Y2K buns at Nensi Dojaka, and statement hairpieces at Harris Reed .
HAIR CARE
Vogue

The Hottest Accessory At London Fashion Week? A Fringe

The street-style set brought their hairstyle A-game for the first IRL London Fashion Week in a while. And what was once a parade of slick, shiny and ultra-neat knots has been replaced by directional haircuts – think wolf cuts, shags and mullets – as well as obviously chopped hair. Think distinctive layers, razor-sharp ends or a hacked finish.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Emporio Armani celebrates 40 years during Milan Fashion Week

Milan is once again basking in the joy of snarled traffic for Milan Fashion Week, a sneak peek at what real normalcy might look like one day. Health passes are being checked at the door of in-person shows and presentations, giving a sense of security to events that not so long ago were held with shoulder-to-shoulder seating. Now, masks are worn, social distances kept. It’s been on-again off-again for the past 19 months, and everyone is ready to embrace reopening, and with perhaps a little wardrobe shakeup. On the runway, the simple fashion response is denim and knitwear, and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy