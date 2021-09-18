How Kentucky's colleges are handling COVID-19

In his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state added 10,007 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with nearly 70 total deaths. He also added that Kentucky ranks third in the nation for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per day. Gov. Beshear announced 2,426 new cases Monday, with 665 of those being children 18 and younger. 2,446 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 646 in the ICU and 411 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 13.70%. Gov. Beshear also announced 29 new deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,071. In the briefing, Beshear said the largest demographic of new cases and deaths was 10-19-year-olds. He added that despite what some have said, COVID spreads just as much in schools as anywhere else. Beshear referenced a CDC study that found unvaccinated people had a 10% higher chance of being hospitalized with the virus. The Governor also addressed the situation in hospitals across the state. He said that they are seeing all-time highs for COVID-19 patients across the board. As of Monday, 119 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO