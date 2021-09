Leicester City will look to prevent two Premier League defeats on the bounce becoming three with Burnley the visitors to the King Power Stadium.Brendan Rodgers’ side were beaten by high-flying Brighton last weekend after a number of tight refereeing decisions went against the Foxes.Winless Burnley are struggling for points early in the season but were perhaps unfortunate not to come away with at least a point after a promising performance against Arsenal last time out in league action. Both clubs triumphed in the Carabao Cup in midweek to reach the fourth round.Sean Dyche’s side have only a single point from...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO