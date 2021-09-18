Game Of Thrones Mountain Actor Shows Off Incredible Transformation Before Boxing Match

The Mountain from Game of Thrones looks absolutely shredded in some new pictures on social media. He's preparing for a boxing match and that meant cutting a ton of weight in preparation for that event. Hathor Bjornsson, his real name, will be taking on Devon Lariat in Dubai later today. It's been a long road to this point for the 32-year-old as he's had to transfer his skills to fit a variety of disciplines. Before entering the ring, he was competing in Strongman Competitions like World's Strongest Man. He reached that mountaintop and the Icelandic Giant has been looking for new challenges ever since. The call of boxing has been there for a while and he began preparing for an entirely different arena. Bjornsson has lost over 100 pounds in the lead-up to this fight. (The results show the strongman has been grinding hard to make weight and put on a good showing.) There's no question that he looks ready for the moment.