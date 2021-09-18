CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Of Thrones Mountain Actor Shows Off Incredible Transformation Before Boxing Match

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain from Game of Thrones looks absolutely shredded in some new pictures on social media. He's preparing for a boxing match and that meant cutting a ton of weight in preparation for that event. Hathor Bjornsson, his real name, will be taking on Devon Lariat in Dubai later today. It's been a long road to this point for the 32-year-old as he's had to transfer his skills to fit a variety of disciplines. Before entering the ring, he was competing in Strongman Competitions like World's Strongest Man. He reached that mountaintop and the Icelandic Giant has been looking for new challenges ever since. The call of boxing has been there for a while and he began preparing for an entirely different arena. Bjornsson has lost over 100 pounds in the lead-up to this fight. (The results show the strongman has been grinding hard to make weight and put on a good showing.) There's no question that he looks ready for the moment.

'Game of Thrones' Alum Showcases Chiseled New Look in Boxing Debut Victory

Game of Thrones might be over, but The Mountain is still winning fights. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson showed off his chiseled physique ahead of his latest feat of strength: a boxing match against Canadian Devon Larratt at Sport Society in Dubai. Björnsson, who weighs In at approximately 322 pounds, was supposed to go head to head with his longtime rival Eddie Hall, who ended up having to postpone the match due to an injury. Larratt, who Is ranked first in North America for arm wrestling, was his replacement, and Björnsson beat him soundly in the first round of their exhibition match.
Former “Game Of Thrones” Star Shows Off Rock Hard Abs Ahead Of His Boxing Debut

