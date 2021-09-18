Grammy-Award Winning Vince Giordano’s Traditional Jazz Ensemble to Perform Live During Roaring 20’s Lawn Party at Weston History and Culture Center

WESTON, CT – Grammy-award winning Vince Giordano’s Traditional Jazz Ensemble will transport you back to the 1920’s during the Roaring 20’s Lawn Party at the Weston History and Culture Center ( Weston Historical Society) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm. Enjoy an afternoon of Jazz Age music featuring the original arrangements of jazz age classics. Additional musical guests include Jerron Paxton and Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes. This outdoor event takes place at 104 Weston Road Weston, CT. Parking is accessed from High Acre Road. Tickets can be purchased at www.westonhistoricalsociety.org. VIP Ticket(includes padded chair): $60.00; Member lawn seating(please bring a lawn chair): $30.00; Non-Member lawn seating(please bring a lawn chair): $40.00. Advanced tickets are encouraged but tickets will be available at the door. Please pack a picnic lunch to enjoy! Snacks, drinks and alcohol will be available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for Sunday, September 26, 2021 2pm – 6pm.