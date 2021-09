Elwood Staffing recently hosted a job fair in the parking lot at Farmers Insurance on Main Street. Shirley Pippin, an Elwood Staffing representative, said they have many jobs available for people who are looking for placement in Olney. She said the process is simple. Applicants need to go online to www.elwoodstaffing.com to apply online or visit them in person at 507 Fourth Street in Graham.

OLNEY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO