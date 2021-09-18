CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Basketball Wives' Alum Debuts New Reality Show

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Basketball Wives: LA star Draya Michelle is back on reality television. The Pennsylvania native's new reality series is now available for streaming on the Zeus network. This marks Michele's first dabble into reality television since she quit the longstanding VH1 series in 2015 after five seasons of battling it out with her catty co-stars. Her new show, Doses of Draya, joins a host of popular shows on the streaming service, including The Real Black Chyna, One Mo Chance, Baddies ATL, and Joesline's Cabaret.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Octopus?

A huge part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. Season 6 of this reality competition series promises to be the toughest to date with a whopping 17 celebrities hidden inside 16 costumes. Because there are so many stars in the hunt for the Golden Mask, FOX had to divide the season 6 premiere into two parts. The first aired on September 22 in the usual Wednesday night time slot for “The Masked Singer.” The first five contestants, who are part of Group A, performed for the four...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Stars Jesse Lee Soffer, Tracy Spiridakos on That 'Upstead' Breakthrough: 'There's a Real Love'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 premiere. Read at your own risk!  If you need to take a moment to process everything that went down in Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 premiere, we don’t blame you! Picking up where we left off in the finale, Wednesday’s episode, titled “Closure,” saw Burgess’ life hanging in the balance while Intelligence searched for her kidnapper, and Upton and Voight covering their tracks after killing said suspect. The good news is that Burgess pulled through in the end. However, Upton will need to find a way to “make peace with the fact that you’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Reveals the Identity of the Octopus: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 6 season premiere, part one, of “The Masked Singer,” which aired September 22 on Fox. Basketball star Dwight Howard will at least have more time now to focus on bringing a championship back to Los Angeles. The Lakers player was the first celebrity to be unmasked on Season 6 of Fox’s “The Masked Season,” which returned on Wednesday — the first of a two-night premiere and double elimination. The other eliminated contestant, Mother Nature, won’t be unmasked until Thursday’s episode. Howard wore the Octopus costume, and sang “Tutti Frutti,”...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Who Is Baby in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

The Masked Singer introduced fans to two new competitors during the second part of the Season 6 premiere. Viewers got to see both Hamster and Baby in action for the first time, as the two joined Skunk, Puffer Fish, and Bull for Group A. Baby, especially, took everyone's breath away thanks to their... interesting ensemble. But, who is the Baby? (In case you want to catch the action live for yourself, you can turn to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.)
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chyna
Cosmopolitan

Will Kourtney and Travis be in the new Kardashian reality show?

It's safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a bit of a moment right now. And with the Kardashian-Jenners set to make their reality TV return in a new show with Hulu later this year, all we really want to know is, will Kourt and Travis feature?
CELEBRITIES
reality blurred

CBS is trashing an already-filmed competition reality show

A five-episode reality competition that’s already been filmed and was set to debut on CBS next month is now being put into the trash, as CBS admitted that the show’s format was a terrible idea. That decision to effectively cancel it came less than a week after its celebrity hosts were announced, and just over a month before it was set to premiere.
TV SERIES
UPI News

FOX Nation revives reality show 'COPS'

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FOX Nation announced Monday it has ordered Season 33 of the docu-series, COPS. The unscripted show will kick off on the FOX News streaming service with four fresh episodes Oct. 1. Subsequent installments will debut Friday nights. "COPS is one of the most iconic brands on...
TV SERIES
BBC

The Activist: Priyanka Chopra sorry for role on reality show

Actress Priyanka Chopra has said US activism reality TV show The Activist "got it wrong" and has apologised for her planned role as a judge. The Activist was a challenge show for people involved in health, education and environmental issues to win a place at the G20 summit. The makers...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Basketball Wives#Black Women#Black People#Atl#Mint Swim
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Reality shows inspire Fox drama 'Big Leap'

The show's title pretty much says it: An ensemble of actors, some familiar and others relative newcomers, are ready to take “The Big Leap.”. In a rare instance of a documentary (in this case, England's “Big Ballet”) inspiring a drama series, the Fox offering that premieres today, sees people from various backgrounds vie on an unscripted program for roles in a modern version of Tchaikovsky's legendary “Swan Lake.” Scott Foley (“Scandal”) plays a producer trying to move past recent personal and professional setbacks as he and a choreographer (Mallory Jansen) tackle the project.
TV SERIES
The Moose 95.1 FM

Former UM Dancer Joins Popular Reality Show

Wow, congrats are in order for University of Montana dance program graduate Amber Laiche (pronounced Lesh.) She has been chosen as one of this season's contestants on the CMT reality show "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team." I've never seen it, but see the title all of the time when scrolling, and the show has been around since 2006, so it must be a hit.
TV SHOWS
IBTimes

US Reality Show 'The Activist' Backtracks After Uproar

Creators of a new reality show pitting activists promoting charitable causes against each other were forced to change course following a massive backlash, with a top star apologizing Thursday for her participation. "The Activist," whose launch was announced this week, was to be broadcast on American network CBS in October...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Alum Showcases Chiseled New Look in Boxing Debut Victory

Game of Thrones might be over, but The Mountain is still winning fights. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson showed off his chiseled physique ahead of his latest feat of strength: a boxing match against Canadian Devon Larratt at Sport Society in Dubai. Björnsson, who weighs In at approximately 322 pounds, was supposed to go head to head with his longtime rival Eddie Hall, who ended up having to postpone the match due to an injury. Larratt, who Is ranked first in North America for arm wrestling, was his replacement, and Björnsson beat him soundly in the first round of their exhibition match.
COMBAT SPORTS
99.9 The Point

CSU Alum Stars in Bold New HGTV Show, ‘Breaking Bland’

An alumna of Colorado State University's Design and Merchandising department could be HGTV's next big star. Knoxville, Tennessee native Mary Welch Fox Stasik now has her own design series, 'Breaking Bland.' You may have seen the show, since it began airing last month, but you may not have known Mary Welch was once a Ram.
COLORADO STATE
WKYC

'The Wonder Years' Cast on How the Reboot Shows a Tapestry of the Black Experience (Exclusive)

Inspired by the 1988 series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age comedy that sees Dean Williams turning back the clock to the late 1960s as he recounts the story of growing up with his family in Montgomery, Alabama. While the series follows the template of the original, which starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, the cast of the reboot tells ET this version is more than just a copy.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy