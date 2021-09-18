CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Benton, Marshall, Tippah by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Marshall; Tippah The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Northeastern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 848 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holly Springs, Lamar, Snow Lake Shores, Canaan, Michigan City, Walnut, Ashland, Falkner, Brody, New Canaan, Hamilton, Tiplersville, Brownfield, Hudsonville, Chalybeate, Early Grove, Atway and Peoples. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut, MS
City
Holly Springs, MS
City
Michigan City, MS
County
Marshall County, MS
City
Ashland, MS
County
Benton County, MS
City
Hamilton, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Benton, MS
County
Tippah County, MS
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Falkner Brody#Chalybeate#Atway#Peoples
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy