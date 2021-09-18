Flash Flood Warning issued for Benton, Marshall, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Marshall; Tippah The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Northeastern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 848 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holly Springs, Lamar, Snow Lake Shores, Canaan, Michigan City, Walnut, Ashland, Falkner, Brody, New Canaan, Hamilton, Tiplersville, Brownfield, Hudsonville, Chalybeate, Early Grove, Atway and Peoples. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED