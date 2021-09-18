RV Park and Campground more than just camping
Just north of Sandstone at Banning Junction you will find the 45 acre Banning RV Park and Campground. The campground, owned by Tim Davis, boasts large full hook-up camping sites, cabins, rental campers including a restored vintage rental, a new large paved multi-sport court, picnic pavilion, walking trails, playgrounds and a store. The campground offers sites for any type of camping experience you are looking for, from basic tent sites to RV sites with full hookups including high speed Internet connections.www.pinecountynews.com
Comments / 0