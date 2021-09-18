Watch: ATEEZ’s San And Wooyoung Impress In Their Different Ways In “Amazing Saturday” Preview

ATEEZ’s San and Wooyoung are set to appear on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!. In the new preview, ATEEZ’s San and Wooyoung are introduced as representing the teenage generation. Wooyoung says that Block B’s P.O often gives him advice, such as, “First, you have to be humble off-stage. But on stage, you have to act like you’re not rookies and tear apart the stage.” After hearing this, P.O gets up and leaves in embarrassment. Wooyoung then impresses the cast with how easily he catches the lyrics during the missions, earning him the nickname “little catch boy.”