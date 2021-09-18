CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cube Reveals The Biggest Risk He's Ever Taken

By Alexander Cole
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce Cube is one of the biggest legends in all of hip-hop. From his work with N.W.A. to his solo career, there is no doubt that Cube is one of the most influential voices to ever touch the mic. In addition to his music, Cube has become a movie star who also has quite an entrepreneurial spirit. As of right now, the artist has been spending most of his time with the BIG3, which is his basketball league that recently played out its championships in the Bahamas.

Ice Cube Doesn’t Play About His Mother

Ice Cube like many other people will do anything in their power to defend and protect their mothers. There are just not many things that people will let slide when it comes to their mothers’ well-being. The legendary N.W.A. lyricist and actor details an almost deadly encounter with a drug addict who juuged his mother for $20.
Ice Cube Almost Murked A Man For Scamming Her Out of $20

Former NWA member and rapper Ice Cube revealed that he almost punched a man’s clock for scamming his mother of $20. Cube, born O’Shea Jackson, disclosed the sordid details on In Depth With Graham Bensinger. “Somebody I knew and went to school with — who we knew was heavy on...
Ice Cube
Gunna & Future Drop Bars About Making This Look "Too Easy"

Two Atlanta icons have come together once again on a track that they're hoping will stake its claim on fans' playlists. Gunna has been celebrating this week after he not only helped open a grocery store at his old middle school in Georgia, but he received his own day in South Fulton. The 28-year-old College Park native is known for giving back to the community that helped raise him, and when he isn't crossing good deeds off of his to-do list, Gunna is in the studio making magic—this time with Future on their track, "Too Easy."
Vanilla Ice Reveals He Still Has The Original 5.0

No matter in what part of the world you live in, there’s no chance you haven’t heard Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” galactic hit of the 1990s, for which even Queen and David Bowie eventually received songwriting credit. The song was an instant success and became the first hip hop single to top the Billboard charts, and has been credited for helping diversify hip hop by introducing it to a mainstream audience. Do you remember the white Ford Mustang from the video of the song? We have good news about it.
Styles P Admits To Researching Tekashi 6ix9ine For Verzuz Battle

Just a couple of months ago, The Lox took on Dipset in one of the greatest Verzuz battles of all time. The hip-hop world was rejoicing as these two heavyweight groups went up against each other, and for the most part, it was extremely entertaining. There was plenty of trolling to go around, and it's clear that The Lox knew exactly what they were doing as the battle went on. By the end of the evening, they were crowned the winners, although it's the fans who truly won out.
D Smoke Returns WIth New Album "War & Wonders"

D Smoke may have burst into the mainstream eye after winning Netflix's reality series Rhythm & Flow, but the west coast rapper is far from a gimmick. In fact, he may be one of the game's most experimental voices, unafraid to tackle complex lyrical themes and explore a varied number of production choices.
Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
Ice Cube Reflects On Eminem Opening "Up In Smoke" Tour

Though Eminem has collaborated on wax with a variety of Up In Smoke Tour veterans -- including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, and Xzibit -- there was one key figure with whom he never linked. Though Em did mention Ice Cube in his beloved "Renegade" closing verse, he never actually linked up with the NWA lyricist.
Ice Cube, Ne-Yo & Too Short pay homage to Raiders

Ice Cube, NE-YO and Too $hort have teamed for “Raider Colors” featuring Rayven Justice and DJ Nina 9.” The new track is a celebratory sports anthem that pays homage to the Raiders’ NFL organization that moved to Las Vegas following stints in Oakland and Los Angeles. With the 2021 NFL...
Killer Mike Explains How Ice Cube + Too $hort's Music Inspired His Business Hustle

Prior to even becoming a rapper, Killer Mike always took an interest in the business side of life. Before he was old enough to drive, the Atlanta native purchased him and his sister shares of stocks in Delta and Coca-Cola. While appearing on B High TV, Killer Mike showered Ice Cube and Too $hort with praise for helping him get his business acumen intact.
Too $hort, Ice Cube, Ne-Yo & More Flaunt "Raider Colors"

With Mt. Westmore's upcoming album on the way, it goes without saying that Too $hort and Ice Cube are no strangers to collaboration. Now, the pair of West Coast veterans have linked up for the new anthem "Raider Colors," a posse cut celebrating the legacy of the Oakland Raiders. Joined by Ne-Yo, Rayven Justice, and DJ Nina 9, Cube and Short deliver an ode to a beloved sports franchise.
Denzel Washington’s Biggest Box Office Hit Ever Isn’t An Action Movie

Denzel Washington isn’t just a two-time Academy Award and three-time Golden Globe winner with a well-earned and fully deserved reputation as one of the greatest actors of the modern era; he’s also one of just a few stars in Hollywood capable of opening a movie based on nothing but their name alone, a rarity in an age where the franchise is king.
