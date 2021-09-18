CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Boise State's blue turf was a genius idea for the Broncos' brand

By Berry Tramel, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho — Gene Bleymaier goes into the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame in October, and frankly, it’s about danged time.

Bleymaier, then the Bronco athletic director, had one of the greatest ideas in the history of marketing. In 1986, with Boise State football in need of a new artificial turf, Bleymaier’s mind melded necessity and opportunity.

Why not have the manufacturers make the field blue?

“It was genius,” said current Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey.

Love the blue turf or hate the blue turf — and there are legions of football fans on each side — no one can deny that Bleymaier’s instincts were correct.

The Boise State brand has soared because of the blue turf.

OSU makes its first football venture into Idaho, playing the Broncos at 8 p.m. Saturday in Albertsons Stadium, and the Mountain West Conference school is known coast to coast for a variety of reasons. Hard-nosed football. Success that includes three Fiesta Bowl victories in the last 15 years. And that blue turf.

OSU tailback LD Brown’s eyes lit up last Saturday, when he was reminded where he’d be playing football a week later.

“Really looking forward to the uniform combination we’re going to have,” Brown said. He began politicking OSU equipment coordinator Justin Williams for the flamboyantly fashioned Cowboys to wear black in Boise.

“Want to see what he’s going to put us out there on the blue turf,” Brown said. “I want see what the black looks like on blue.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL17M_0c0F2BXd00
Love the blue turf or hate the blue turf — and there are legions of football fans on each side — the blue turf has elevated the Boise State brand. AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File

Cowboy defensive Tyler Lacy’s interest was more personalized.

“Wonder … if I look good on the blue turf?” Lacy asked.

Football fans from all over stop by Albertsons Stadium throughout the year to check out the blue turf. Boise State’s athletic hall of fame is built into the southwest corner of the stadium. Visitors can access the hall of fame from outside the stadium, then on the other side step onto a plaza that allows fans to look out over the blue turf.

Thursday afternoon, three middle-aged men from Las Vegas were taking pictures of the blue turf. They said they were 20-year Boise State fans and had always wanted to see a game there. Saturday is the game.

“It's part of our identity,” Dickey said. “It differentiates us.”

No doubt about that. The blue turf has impacted football on every level.

A few other schools have gone to non-green turf — Eastern Washington’s red, Central Arkansas’ purple, Coastal Carolina’s teal, Eastern Michigan’s gray — and the National Football League instituted a rule against non-green turf. It’s called the Boise Rule.

In 2011, the Mountain West ruled that the Broncos couldn’t wear blue jerseys at home.

Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders understands the rule.

"Yeah, that’s one’s going to be weird,” Sanders said. “If they’re going to wear blue jerseys, that’s going to be a pain in my tail.”

The Mountain West rescinded the rule after one year, as Boise State mounted a serious protest. Perhaps the Broncos pointed out that Mountain West members Colorado State and Hawaii have green as their primary colors, and last anybody looked, the Rams and the Rainbow Warriors play on green turf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyMIM_0c0F2BXd00
Boise State Broncos bring the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the UTEP Miners at Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 10. Brian Losness/USA TODAY Sports

Dickey likens it to the scene in “Hoosiers,” when the Gene Hackman character walks into the historic fieldhouse with a tape measure and shows his team the rims are 10 feet off the ground. Same as back home.

The Boise State turf is the same as artificial surfaces all over America. Except its blue.

It’s a lot of blue. Albertsons Stadium once had a track around the football field, so the sidelines are quite wide. Boise State expanded the blue turf to cover the entire grounds.

One myth to dispel: ducks do not crash into the turf, believing it to be water. At least that’s what the locals say, though former coach Chris Petersen once claimed to have found a dead duck on the field.

Around Boise, the stadium is simply called “The Blue.” It’s a fit description.

And Boise State — a relatively new university; it was a junior college until 1968 — has been lauded for its academic innovation. U.S. News & World Report a couple of years ago listed Boise State among the nation’s most innovative schools.

Boise State’s catchphrase for that brand? Blue turf thinking.

A little innovation couldn’t hurt the OSU offense, which has struggled through two games. The Cowboys trot onto the blue turf Saturday night, hopefully thinking not so much about how they’ll look on the blue, but how they’ll play.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Boise State's blue turf was a genius idea for the Broncos' brand

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Sanford Herald

Blue Bummer: Late field goal is tipped, Broncos fall 21-20 to Oklahoma State

BOISE — Jonah Dalmas picked a bad time for a rare miss. The Boise State sophomore had made 14 of his first 15 field goals to start his career, but his 36-yard field goal attempt was partially blocked with 2:05 remaining, and the Broncos suffered a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to the Oklahoma State at Albertsons Stadium.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Hackman
Tullahoma News

Notebook: Davis Koetter scores first Boise State touchdown, has memorable night on The Blue

BOISE — Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter grew up rooting for the Broncos and dreamed of one day playing for them. He lived out another fantasy Saturday night. Koetter, the son of former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter, made his first career start for the Broncos, had his first catch and scored his first touchdown on The Blue in a 21-20 loss to Oklahoma State.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State Broncos#American Football#Boise State#Osu#Cowboys#Ap Photo#Albertsons Stadium#The Boise Rule#The Utep Miners#U S News World Report
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bronco Roundup Game Day show to air Friday night and Saturday morning ahead of Boise State's game vs. Utah State

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 22, 2021. After the first three weeks of the 2021 college football season, the Boise State football team sits with a 1-2 record, with both losses coming by a combined six points. With a less than ideal start to the season, the Broncos are turning their attention to one of their main goals every season - winning the Mountain West Conference.
UTAH STATE
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
mwwire.com

Boise State vs. Utah State: Keys For A Broncos Victory

Boise State vs. Utah State: Keys For A Broncos Victory. After a tough loss to Oklahoma State in Boise last week, the Broncos are traveling to Logan to take on Utah State. The Aggies come into the game in much better shape with a 3-0 record, and Boise State is looking to avoid their third loss this early in the season.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Utah State Has Boise State's Full Attention This Weekend

Both the Broncos and the Aggies are going into this game with a different identity than in recent years. Boise State is coming into Saturday’s game with a 1-2 record which is their worst start since 2005. While Utah State enters conference play 3-0 for the first time since 1978. One reason for Utah State’s hot start is because they have dominated the second half of games especially in the fourth quarter. Where as we all know, is an area the Broncos have struggled in so far this season. Their dominance is also credited to their high-powered offense. Sounds like a tough task for the Broncos already doesn’t it?
UTAH STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Jimmy Fallon Gives Hilarious Superlatives to Two Former Boise State Broncos

NFL football is back! If you caught the season opener, you sure did hear some former Broncos mentioned...a lot. Maybe you had Thursday night's season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on in the background as you were helping the kids with the homework or cleaning up after dinner. Plenty of people expected the defending Super Bowl Champions to roll over the Cowboys, but after four turnovers and some other sloppy plays it came down to final 90 seconds of the game. With the Cowboys up by one, Tom Brady got the ball back and did what Tom Brady does. He was able to connect with one of his Buccaneers receivers, get the team into position for a final field goal attempt and pulled off the 31-29 win.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

254K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy